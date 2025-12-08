The Chang International Circuit, host of MotoGP’s Thai Grand Prix, is being used as a refugee centre amid renewed border fighting between Thailand and Cambodia.

Deadly fighting between Thai and Cambodian forces has erupted again over an ongoing border dispute between both countries.

A ceasefire had been in place, following a serious outbreak of rocket and artillery fire in July, which led to the deaths of at least 48 people.

Tensions had been on the rise since 10 November, when a Thai soldier was injured by a landmine in the disputed border region, leading to a suspension of de-escalation measures by the country with Cambodia.

Thailand blamed this on Cambodia laying a fresh batch of mines in the region, which the latter strongly denied.

On Monday 8 December, fighting broke out again in five border locations across the over-800km disputed stretch, according to Reuters.

However, it is not yet known what sparked this latest conflict between the two nations.

Thailand says almost 400,000 people have been moved to shelters due to the fighting, with the country claiming one soldier has been killed in the latest clash.

Cambodia says four civilians have also been killed.

Buriram MotoGP track housing 15,000 refugees © Crash

In Thailand, an emergency refugee centre has been set up at the Chang International Circuit, which was also used for the same purpose during the July outbreak of fighting.

The Buriram circuit is about 100km away from the disputed border region.

According to local media outlet The Nation, an estimated 15,000 people have been evacuated from the border to the main shelter area at the Buriram circuit.

The president of the Buriram Chamber of Commerce, Poolsap Thepnakorn, said this has grown overnight from an initial figure of 7000.

MotoGP is due to return to the Chang International Circuit for a two-day pre-season test on 21-22 February, before the 2026 campaign kicks off at the track on 27 February - 1 March.

It is unclear at this stage how the current outbreak of fighting will impact MotoGP’s early-season plans.