KTM details lap time “surprise” from its 850cc MotoGP engine test

KTM boss Pit Beirer says the brand’s MotoGP test team was “very surprised” at the lap times achieved by its 2027 850cc engine during its first outing at Jerez last week.

The Austrian manufacturer grabbed headlines last week when it revealed that it had tried its new 850cc engine for the first time during a private winter test at Jerez.

This comes just a few weeks after KTM became the first manufacturer to reveal a clip of its 850cc engine running on the dyno.

The Jerez test of the new engine, overseen by Dani Pedrosa and Pol Espargaro, was a significant statement of intent from KTM over its 2027 plans in the wake of the major financial crisis that hit the company over the last 12 months.

Few details were revealed about the test, other than the bike KTM used did not have any ride height devices active, in line with the 2027 regulations. It is thought Pirelli tyres were also used.

No lap times were given from the test, though Pit Beirer told Speedweek that they were “very respectable”.

“A very important point for me [was] both riders had a tremendous amount of fun with the 850,” he said.

“There are strong indications that the new concept devised by everyone involved can also work on the track.

“Riding without the ride height device worked perfectly, and everyone was surprised at how quickly the guys achieved very respectable lap times with the 850.

“The test went exceptionally well for us, as we fully benefitted from being able to optimise the 2026 bike on the one hand, and simultaneously work on the 850 project with a completely independent unit.

“It was confirmation of our considerable effort, and we can be happy to have this set-up and two test riders like Pol and Dani.”

The 2027 switch to 850cc bikes will be the first engine formula change since 2012, when the current 1000cc motors were introduced.

For KTM, 2027 is the first rule change cycle it has gone through in MotoGP, having entered in 2017 a year into the Michelin era and a season into the change to spec electronics.

No manufacturer has currently officially signed up for the new rules cycle, though this is expected to be a formality.