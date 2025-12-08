Oscar Piastri still expects “equality” from McLaren after Lando Norris title win

Oscar Piastri is adamant McLaren will continue to treat him fairly following Lando Norris’ 2025 F1 title victory.

Norris secured the 2025 F1 drivers’ championship after a nervy title decider at the Yas Marina Circuit.

The British driver finished third in Sunday’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to beat Max Verstappen to the title by just two points.

Piastri also enjoyed a strong race, opting to start on the hard tyre. He overtook Norris on the opening lap with an impressive move around the outside of Turn 9.

It wasn’t enough for Piastri to take the title, as he needed Norris to finish outside the top six.

Reflecting on Norris’ triumph, Piastri labelled his teammate a “deserving winner”.

“I think a very deserving winner,” Piastri told reporters in Abu Dhabi. “I know that every weekend I go on track, it’s going to be tough.

“We’ve pushed each other through the last three years, especially this season, it’s been tighter than ever.

“I think, probably all three of us, but obviously myself and Lando, in the same team and the same car, had our ups and downs at different moments.

“Ultimately, he’s had a good season and deserving champion.”

Piastri expects “full fairness”

One recurring theme at McLaren this year has been their ‘papaya rules’.

McLaren have tried to remain fair throughout the title battle, giving both drivers equal opportunity.

While fans of either driver might argue otherwise, Norris and Piastri have been allowed to fight for the title with minimal team intervention.

McLaren boss Zak Brown has repeatedly insisted both drivers are free to race, provided they avoid contact.

McLaren did intervene at the Italian Grand Prix after a slow pit stop for Norris dropped him behind Piastri.

To maintain fairness, they ordered Piastri to return the position.

Despite Norris now being world champion, Piastri does not expect McLaren’s internal approach to change.

“He’s obviously had a great season this year and a deserving champion, but he’s still Lando Norris, it’s not like he’s become Superman,” Piastri explained.

“I don’t think things will change. [I’m] expecting, obviously, full fairness from the team and equality going forward.

“I don’t have any concern that that will change at all. But Lando’s had a very strong season this year, and, ultimately did a better job.”

