Lewis Hamilton to 'unplug from matrix' after painful first F1 season with Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton plans to be uncontactable during the upcoming F1 winter break as he looks to “unplug” following a bleak 2025 season.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton endured a torrid first season with Ferrari after making the blockbuster switch from Mercedes at the end of last year.

There was huge hype and expectation surrounding what was arguably the biggest driver transfer in F1 history, but other than winning the China sprint race, it proved to be a hugely frustrating first year in red for Hamilton.

"At the moment, I'm only looking forward to the break. Just disconnecting, not speaking to anyone,” Hamilton said after fighting back from 16th on the grid to eighth in Sunday’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

“No one's going to be able to get a hold of me this winter. I won't have my phone with me. I'm looking forward to that. Just completely unplugged from the matrix.”

Asked if he has ever gone mobile-free before, Hamilton replied: “No, I've generally always had it around. But this time, it's going in the freaking bin.”

What has motivated Hamilton in 2025?

Hamilton failed to finish on a grand prix podium for the first time in his illustrious 18-year F1 career as Ferrari underwhelmed and suffered a winless campaign.

The 40-year-old Briton was knocked out of Q1 in the final three qualifying sessions of the season and was comprehensively outperformed by teammate Charles Leclerc as he slumped to sixth place in the championship.

Hamilton said support from his fans and family were the only thing that kept him going through the toughest season of his F1 career.

“I’ve had an amazing support from so many people that travel around the world, supporting me or sending me messages, so my fans have been the thing that have kept me going, really have been the rock,” Hamilton told Sky Sports F1.

“My mum has really been phenomenal, supportive, my dad and my family as well. I would say just luckily I’ve got those good people around me and then, as I said, each weekend I see young kids and adults rooting me on and reminding me why I do what I do and not to give up.”