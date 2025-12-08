Return of beloved Northern Irish road race “very much an uphill battle”

The Ulster Grand Prix Supporters’ Club chairman admits reviving the event is “very much an uphill battle”, but received positive feedback from residents during a recent meeting.

In recent weeks, plans were announced by the Motor Cycle Union of Ireland to resurrect the Ulster Grand Prix as early as 2027.

The event, still holding the title as the world’s fastest road race, last ran in 2019, before a major financial crisis, coupled with the COVID pandemic, led to it being lost from the road racing calendar.

Several attempts had been made since to revive the event, but current plans appear to be the most serious of those, after the MCUI was granted multi-year government funding of £400,000 to help with its efforts.

According to The News Letter, 17 clubs have come together to oversee the 2027 edition of the Ulster Grand Prix, should it go ahead.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

TUGPSC chairman Des Stewart hasn’t sugarcoated the task that lies ahead, but a recent meeting with residents about reviving the event was positive.

“Yes, it’s going to be very much an uphilll battle and we’ve spent oceans of time trying to plan things, trying to estimate and trying to work out exactly how much it would cost, and the biggest thing is that the course hasn’t been touched,” he told The News Letter.

“We’ve approached it from a number of different angles to try and see if we could get some goodwill, and Minister (Gordon) Lyons and Emma Little-Pengelly (Deputy First Minister) have been very supportive this year in particular.

“I would really like to look at this from a totally positive point of view, and historical nonsense isn’t going to help us achieve objectives.

“But I have had good support from them in the context that they are definitely going to do all they can.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“So, we need to give them some grace and favour, but the pressure has got to be kept on from now until we achieve what we want to.

“The first meeting with residents went remarkably well, and the MCUI on that night, led by Mark Harrison, invited two residents to come onto their committee, so they were extending the hand of friendship and offering support… and it was a very positive vibe overall.

“After the North West 200 last year, the discussions started [about reviving the Ulster GP], and they were really fruitful, there were good vibes, and we had a series of good meetings, and look where we are now.

“Thankfully, the MCUI have decided that they are taking this on, which is good. If ever there was an opportunity, we must grasp it this time.

“We do need a good shove now from everybody, and the hard times are only starting – the glory announcement is over, and the spade has to come out.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT