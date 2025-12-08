When will Lando Norris get his hands on the F1 championship trophy?

Bizarre F1 quirk means Lando Norris has to wait for world championship trophy.

Lando Norris was crowned F1 world champion on Sunday, but he will have to wait to pick up the actual trophy.

The McLaren driver clinched his first F1 world championship title at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after finishing third in a nail-biting season finale.

Having seen off competition from Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri over the course of the 24-race season, the 26-year-old Briton landed the biggest prize in motorsport.

But while Norris lifted a trophy on the podium on Sunday evening, it wasn’t his drivers’ title.

The FIA Formula 1 World Drivers’ Championship Trophy features a sterling silver cup with gold details and includes the signatures of each of the 35 champions throughout F1’s 75-year history.

It was seen on the grid prior to the start of Sunday’s finale in Abu Dhabi and in Thursday’s FIA drivers’ press conference, however, this was only a replica.

Despite officially clinching the striking trophy, Norris won’t get his hands on the real thing until the FIA’s prize-giving gala in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Friday 12 December.

The FIA Formula 1 World Drivers’ Championship Trophy

Will Norris get to keep it?

In short, no. There is only version of the proper trophy and the drivers don’t get to keep it.

Following the FIA’s prize-giving ceremony, the trophy will be flown back to the UK to be displayed in McLaren’s F1 factory in Woking.

It will only be held here temporarily, before being taken back by the FIA and handed to the 2026 F1 champion a year later.

If Norris does wish to have a version to keep in his trophy cabinet at home, he will have to pay for a replica to be made.

Verstappen seemingly opted to do this, having taunted his rivals by referencing the F1 silverware during Thursday’s press conference in Abu Dhabi.

"I mean, trophy looks the same," the Dutchman said, laughing. ”You know, I have four of those at home ... so nice to add a fifth. I know my signature, so it's the same."

Norris will also choose whether he wants to race with the number one on his car next season.

Verstappen has carried the number one on his car since 2022, but seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton decided to keep his own race number after winning six titles between 2014-2020.

