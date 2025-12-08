World Superbike star Nicolo Bulega admits he had “doubts” about riding with Ducati in MotoGP at the end of 2025, but was told by Valentino Rossi to “not give a damn and just race”.

A complicated shoulder injury for 2025 world champion Marc Marquez, which he sustained at the Indonesian Grand Prix, ruled the Spaniard out for the final four rounds of the campaign.

Ahead of his testing role with Ducati next year, Nicolo Buelga was given Marquez’s GP25 for the last two rounds of the season in Portugal and Valencia.

Bulega impressed in his short time on the bike, scoring points in both grands prix.

How Valentino Rossi helped Nicolo Bulega make his MotoGP debut

Speaking with Italy’s GPOne, Bulega admits he wasn’t sure about riding the Ducati in MotoGP at the end of 2025 and called former mentor Valentino Rossi for advice.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“When I called him in October, I had to decide if I wanted to race in MotoGP,” Bulega said.

“At that time, I don’t deny that I had some doubts, but he told me not to give a damn and just race.”

Bulega was formerly part of Rossi’s VR46 Academy, but has maintained a good relationship with the organisation.

He competed at Rossi’s 100Km of Champions event last weekend.

Bulega added: “Vale asked me a lot of questions, because he’s curious.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“In fact, he always asks me so many things. I have a good relationship with him.

“I’ve had doubts recently, like racing with the MotoGP bike.

“That’s exactly why I ask him for his opinion, because I didn’t know what to do. In my heart, I know that, if I should need him, he’s there.”

Bulega will help Ducati develop its 850cc bike for the 2027 regulations reset next year, and is expected to try the bike for the first time in the summer.

The Italian’s test role with Ducati is set to launch him into a race ride with the brand at one of its teams in 2027.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

After finishing runner-up in World Superbikes in 2025, and with Toprak Razgatlioglu moving to MotoGP with Pramac Yamaha, Bulega is the overwhelming favourite for the 2026 crown.