Three-time World Superbike champion Toprak Razgatlioglu has spoken about his public MotoGP debut at the Valencia test and highlighted a key area for improvement.

The Turkish rider was the headline signing of the 2026 rider market back in the summer, after agreeing a deal with Pramac Yamaha to come to MotoGP for at least two seasons.

Coming over as a three-time World Superbike champion after his 2025 title success, Toprak Razgatlioglu made his public test debut in Valencia last month.

While not his first time riding a MotoGP bike, Razgatlioglu impressed with a lap time just 1.294s off the best pace on the new V4 Yamaha.

“Everything on the bike was different”

Speaking for the first time about his experience on the M1, Razgatlioglu told Germany’s Speedweek that he was “a bit nervous” given the attention on him.

He also noted that the biggest difference compared to Superbikes was the riding position, but revealed Yamaha already has an update planned to help him in this area.

“At first, everything was completely different,” he said.

“Not just the motorcycle, everything, the whole paddock. I admit, especially day one in Valencia was strange with everything going on.

“The many people and cameras made me a bit nervous on the first ride.

“Everything on the motorcycle itself is different from the Superbike, but the biggest difference is the riding position.

“That’s very important to me. We mainly used the first day to find my position on the bike.

“The feel for the front wheel and the brakes; there’s still room for improvement there.

“We only had one motorcycle available and no other parts on the first day. But there will be new parts soon.

“Yamaha will be bringing out modified clip-on handlebars that are a bit higher. Then there are the other things [like] the brakes, the tyres, the acceleration.

“In short, everything is different.”

