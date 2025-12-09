Long-time MotoGP rider manager Carlo Pernat believes Marc Marquez “won’t think twice” about an offer to return to Honda in 2027.

The seven-time MotoGP champion began his premier class career with Honda in 2013 and spent 11 seasons with the Japanese brand, winning six titles in that time.

The partnership came to an emotional end in 2023, as uncompetitive machinery forced Marc Marquez to make a risky move to Gresini Ducati in order to rediscover his form.

Marquez’s two seasons on Ducati machinery have already proven extremely successful, with the 32-year-old scoring 14 grand prix wins and a seventh world title in 2025.

Would Marc Marquez leave Ducati in 2027?

At this stage, it is widely expected that Marquez will re-sign with Ducati for the 2027 rules reset.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

However, the gains Honda has made in his absence have prompted questions about a potential reunion in the new contract cycle.

On this matter, Marquez said in October: “I have the same mentality: if you are fast and you are happy, and you are smiling in one place, don’t change.

“Let’s see. You never know, because sport changes from one day to the other.”

Carlo Pernat, a long-time rider manager in the MotoGP paddock, spoke to Telenord about the 2027 rider market and believes Honda “would do anything” to get Marquez back.

“In my opinion, [Pecco] Bagnaia will never want anything other than a Ducati; he even said in Valencia that he would like to finish his career wearing those colours,” he said.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“It's clear that another season like this would be unthinkable because, if it were to happen, it would certainly put a strain on the relationship between rider and team, but be careful.

“Ducati needs a champion, or at least runs the risk of having to have one... Marc Marquez might not wear Ducati colours in 2027.

“Honda is in Marc Márquez's heart, and Alberto Puig would do anything to have him back in the garage.

“If Honda continues to grow technically, I think Japan will offer something, and Marc Marquez won't think twice if they guarantee him a competitive bike.

“Think about it, it's something that the new MotoGP bosses might really like, given that Liberty Media will focus on the narrative.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“Do you know what makes me smile? The idea that in the 2027 Honda garage there could be Marc Márquez and the brother of Valentino Rossi.”