Honda MotoGP boss outlines key focus for 2026 season

Honda MotoGP team boss Alberto Puig says the Japanese manufacturer needs “to find a little bit more consistency” for the 2026 season.

After suffering a miserable 2024 campaign, in which it scored no podiums and was last in the manufacturers’ table, Honda made a substantial rebound last season.

It ended its win drought with a victory at the French Grand Prix courtesy of Johann Zarco, as well as adding three other grand prix podiums at Silverstone, Motegi and Sepang between the LCR rider and Joan Mir.

Honda scored 210 points more than it achieved in 2024, with the brand’s results last season now lifting it out of concession rank D.

Alberto Puig is pleased with the progress HRC has made, but says it needs to find more consistency next season.

“There have been good moments,” he told the official MotoGP website.

“We cannot forget about the victory of Johann Zarco in Le Mans, which was really impressive.

“Then, our two guys, from the summer until today, they have, with ups and downs, been doing quite good results.

“Also, we were very happy in Japan with the podium. I mean, the progress is there, but we need to find a little bit more consistency right now.

“And this is what we are focusing on for next year.”

He added: “I think we still have a small margin of improvement for ’26.

“I’m sure we will get there. And this will, of course, help the riders a little bit more.

“I mean, also, interesting for next year, the line-up is done, but we will have a new guy [Diogo Moreira] coming from Moto2, who is a young rider, which is really interesting to see how he starts.

“So, it’s quite an exciting season in front. At the end of the day, Honda wants to win and sooner or later we will be ready for it.”

Honda’s gains in 2025 have positioned it as a major player in the 2027 rider market, with the brand already linked this year to high-profile names including Jorge Martin and Pedro Acosta.

Honda is due to hold the first track test of its 2027 engine this week in Malaysia, with Takaaki Nakagami carrying out this duty.