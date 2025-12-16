Honda set to become next MotoGP team to track debut 2027 engine

Following KTM’s 2027 MotoGP engine debut earlier this month, Honda looks set to follow suit this week with the first track trial of its 850cc motor.

MotoGP will undergo a major technical regulations change in 2027, as 850cc engines replace the 1000cc formula that has been in place since 2012.

The new engines will run on 100% bio fuel, while ride height devices will be banned and aerodynamics stripped back in a bid to improve safety and the on-track spectacle.

Pirelli will also take over as the official tyre supplier from Michelin.

With just under a year until all 2027 bikes are on track together at the post-season Valencia test, development of the new machines is increasing at pace for the five manufacturers now.

KTM got the hop on its rivals earlier this month when it completed the first track test of its 850cc engine prototype at Jerez on a current bike with ride height devices disabled and aero stripped back.

It is thought KTM also ran on Pirelli rubber.

According to Motorsport.com, Honda now looks to follow in KTM’s footsteps and debut its 850cc engine this week in a private test in Malaysia.

The test will see Takaaki Nakagami put miles on Honda’s 850cc prototype on Wednesday and Thursday, on a 2026 base bike with ride height devices disabled.

Honda is also set to use Pirelli rubber as well.

Aleix Espargaro will continue development of the 2026 bike for the time being.

Honda’s World Superbike test team is also set to be present with Ryan Vickers, as Jonathan Rea continues to recover from surgery.

The ban on testing 2027 machinery was lifted on 17 December, with all manufacturers set to ramp up its work on the new engines now.

In an interview with Crash, Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola said the Noale brand’s 850cc prototype is ready and running on the test bench.

“The [850cc] engine is ready... The engine is running,” Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola told Crash.net.

“Honestly, we are very happy about what we are doing on the test bench with this engine.

“The [850cc] bike is a work in progress. It's not a priority in the short term, but obviously that will come.”