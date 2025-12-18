Marc Marquez on MotoGP future: “The ambition will always be the same”

At 32 years old and with 13 MotoGP seasons behind him, Marc Marquez is closer to the end of his racing career than the beginning.

The newly crowned nine-time world champion will return to the grid next season for the final year of his current factory Ducati contract.

Beyond that, Marquez admits his future remains uncertain. But if he’s still racing, it’s because he has the “same ambition”.

“It’s hard to know what will happen in the future, but if I’m still racing, the ambition will always be the same,” Marquez said.

“I’ve always believed that 365 days a year you wake up and go to sleep thinking about how to improve.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“Of course, there are days when you take a break and that’s good for your mind too, but rest is also about how you can perform better afterwards.

“If I’m still racing, it will be to give one hundred percent, with the same ambition, that’s what I’ll aim for.

“The next chapter is next year, 2026, and that’s when we’ll try to fight for another world title.”

Marquez needs just one more championship to equal Giacomo Agostini’s record of eight premier-class titles. He is also 15 wins adrift of Valentino Rossi’s all-time premier-class record.

Johann Zarco, 35, is the only rider older than Marquez on the current MotoGP grid.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT