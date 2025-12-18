Nicolo Bulega believes it is “more difficult” to move from WorldSBK to MotoGP than the other way around, due largely to the contrasting characteristics of Pirelli and Michelin tyres.

The reigning WorldSBK title runner-up made his MotoGP debut when called up to replace the injured Marc Marquez during the closing rounds of the 2025 season.

Bulega’s long-time Superbike rival Toprak Razgatlioglu will make a full-time switch to MotoGP in 2026, while Miguel Oliveira heads in the opposite direction, leaving Pramac Yamaha to join BMW’s factory WorldSBK squad.

So which transition is harder?

“For sure Pirelli gives you more confidence, so for me it's more difficult coming from Superbike and go to MotoGP,” Bulega said.

“Because you come from a bike that gives you a lot of confidence. And then you go to MotoGP with a Michelin that doesn't give you a lot of confidence. So you have to try to stay more calm.

“If you come from MotoGP to Superbike, you feel that you can do more. So for me it's a better feeling.”

Bulega explained that the main difference is under braking, where exploiting the Michelin MotoGP front tyre requires a very different technique from the Pirelli rubber used in WorldSBK.

“With the Pirelli tyres, you can be aggressive and stop the bike immediately,” he explained.

“With these [Michelins], you can’t be aggressive in the first part of braking, you have to brake later.”

Bulega added: “I was repeating to myself every time, ‘don't brake like Pirelli, don't brake like Pirelli’.

“I'm not riding naturally. I'm just thinking about what I have to do on the bike. So when you ride like this, it's difficult to go fast.”

Nonetheless, Bulega scored the final point on both of his MotoGP appearances, finishing 15th at Portimao and the Valencia finale.

His Pirelli knowledge will be put to good use when he helps develop Ducati's 2027 850cc machine, alongside his WorldSBK commitments, next season.

Pirelli and Michelin are swapping places for 2027 with Pirelli becoming the exclusive MotoGP supplier and Michelin taking over in WorldSBK.

Miguel Oliveira makes BMW WorldSBK debut, Jerez Test