Ducati has unveiled images and specifications for a limited-edition Marc Marquez Panigale V4 replica, celebrating the Spaniard’s 2025 MotoGP world championship title.

Just 293 examples of the Panigale V4 Márquez 2025 World Champion Replica will be produced, each featuring exclusive livery, Marc Marquez’s signature on the tank cover and a host of race-inspired components.

Marc Marquez with his Desmosedici GP25 and Panigale V4 replica.

Aerodynamic sidepods

The Marquez replica is fitted with Desmosedici-style aerodynamic sidepods which Ducati says “exploit the same principles used in MotoGP and allow for faster cornering”.

Marc Marquez's signature

Each motorcycle is made unique by Marquez’s original signature on the tank cover, protected by a layer of transparent paint. Ducati adds that owners will be invited to a "dedicated experience with Marquez at a round of the 2026 MotoGP season or at the 2026 World Ducati Week".

Carbon fibre rims, dry clutch and Akrapovič silencer

The homologated Akrapovič silencer, combined with dedicated mapping, increases power to 218.5 hp (EU specification). The STM-EVO SBK dry clutch is designed to deliver “racing feel and maximum responsiveness”.

Carbon and aluminium components

Billet aluminium components include the numbered steering head, adjustable footpegs and fuel tank cap. Carbon fibre is used extensively, featuring on the rims, rear mudguard, chain guard, heel guards, swingarm protectors, alternator cover, front brake cooling ducts and open dry clutch cover.

Brembo Pro+ front brake system

Braking duties are handled by Brembo’s Pro+ system, with oversized 338.5 mm T-Drive discs and GP4 Sport Production calipers machined from billet aluminium with a titanium finish. A Brembo MCS 19.21 master cylinder with remote adjustment completes the package.

Panigale V4 Márquez 2025 World Champion Replica

Panigale V4 Márquez 2025 World Champion Replica specifications

Displacement: 1103 cc

Power: 218.5 hp (160.7 kW) @ 13,500 rpm

Torque: 122.1 Nm (12.5 kgm, 90 lb ft) @ 11,250 rpm

Wet weight (no fuel): 186.5 kg (411 lb)

Seat height: 850 mm (33.5 in)

Valve clearance check: 24,000 km (15,000 miles)

Pricing has not been announced, with interested buyers instructed to request information via Ducati.com or contact their nearest dealer.