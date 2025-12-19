Marc Marquez will soon be back on a motorcycle

Marc Marquez has confirmed he will soon be back riding a motorcycle as he continues his recovery from shoulder injuries sustained at Mandalika.

The nine-time world champion dominated the 2025 MotoGP season in his debut year with the factory Ducati team, before being taken down by Marco Bezzecchi in Indonesia.

Diagnosed with a coracoid fracture and ligament damage, Marquez hoped to avoid surgery. However, when the shoulder failed to stabilise naturally, the Spaniard was forced to go under the knife.

The injury ruled Marquez out of the final four rounds of the season and the Valencia post-race test.

After recently posting images of his first mountain bike ride since the operation, Marquez has now revealed the next step in his recovery timeline.

Upon collecting the ‘Heart of Spain’ award at the 20th COE Gala in Madrid, Marquez said the broken bones are almost healed, adding: "Next week we'll start getting used to the throttle.”

During Ducati's end of year Campioni in Festa celebrations in Bologna on Friday, Marquez said: "The bone has reattached itself, and the ligament is where it needs to be."

Marquez estimates that his shoulder is currently at "70-80%" fitness and repeated his intention to be "back on a bike" by the end of next week.

Marquez is set to make his return to a MotoGP bike during the opening test of 2026, at Sepang, in early February.

Meanwhile, Ducati has revealed images and specifications for a limited edition Panigale V4 replica to celebrate Marquez’s 2025 MotoGP title.

