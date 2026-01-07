Tech3 MotoGP boss explains how Maverick Vinales injury held KTM back

Former Tech3 MotoGP team owner Herve Poncharal believes Maverick Vinales would have pushed Pedro Acosta and KTM to better results without his mid-season injury.

After a difficult winter, during which KTM failed to make big steps with its RC16 on the backdrop of a major financial crisis for the company, Maverick Vinales emerged early on in 2025 as its leading light.

The Spaniard took the chequered flag in Qatar in a podium spot, only to be denied by a post-race tyre pressure penalty.

Vinales’ set-up direction on the KTM ultimately proved to be a blueprint for his stablemates to find better form, particularly Pedro Acosta.

A crash at the German Grand Prix left Vinales with a complicated shoulder injury that curtailed the second half of his season.

Acosta became a regular podium challenger in the second half of the year, though Poncharal believes he could have been pushed to better results had Vinales been fit.

“I don’t want to play too much ‘if, if, if’ and say things that will never happen,” he said during the Valencia Grand Prix weekend when asked to evaluate Vinales’ season.

“But he was so confident in himself.

“He was feeling so good on the bike, and especially from the USA, I would say, the race before Qatar.

“He was pretty sure he was going to win some races. But life has made it different.

“He couldn’t race, unfortunately, the injury we thought was very minor lasted forever.

“It’s a big disappointment, clearly, because earlier in the season he was the best KTM rider.

“We never doubted that Pedro would catch back, but I think he and Pedro would have pushed each other, and we could have had a much better KTM result overall.”

KTM ultimately ended the campaign without a race win, extending its drought to three seasons.

Poncharal has stepped down as Tech3 team owner, having sold his squad to a consortium led by ex-Haas Formula 1 team boss Guenther Steiner last summer.

The veteran French team boss is due to occupy a consultancy role with Tech3 in 2026 as part of the transition for the new owners.