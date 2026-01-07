MotoGP’s 850cc bikes, which are being introduced in 2027, are set to be up to 2.5 seconds slower than current machinery, according to Loris Capirossi.

The 2027 season will see MotoGP go through its most radical regulation change in well over a decade, as it moves away from the 1000cc engine formula introduced in 2012.

MotoGP will move to 850cc engines from 2027, while outlawing ride height devices and stripping back aerodynamics.

As well as changes to the bikes, MotoGP will also bring in a new official tyre supplier in Pirelli, who will take over from Michelin.

The idea behind the rule change is to improve safety and make the on-track spectacle better.

The current generation of MotoGP bikes are the fastest in history, with lap records falling at almost every circuit in 2025.

From 2027, however, Dorna safety chief and former racer Loris Capirossi says lap times will increase by up to 2.5s.

“The motorcycles will be up to 2.5 seconds slower,” he said on the Mig Babol podcast.

“It will be just like in 2007, when the 800cc bikes were introduced [to replace the 990s].

“Initially, it’s normal for them to be slower.

“The data collected by engineers at the manufacturers involved in the initial simulations indicates that the motorcycles in 2027 will be 1.5 to 2.5 seconds slower than the current ones.

“The main reasons for this are the lack of spoilers and wings, as well as the 850cc engine.”

Capirossi added: “In my opinion, history will repeat itself.

“Initially, things will usually move more slowly: the regulations were adapted precisely for this reason, but with the next stages of development, they will speed up again.”

Several manufacturers, including KTM and Honda, have already revealed they have tested 850cc engine prototypes this winter.

Others are sure to follow suit in the coming months ahead of the first proper 2027 bikes hitting the track.