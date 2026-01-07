Aleix Espargaro was “disconnected” with Honda MotoGP test role initially

Honda MotoGP test rider Aleix Espargaro says he was “a bit disconnected” with his new role in the first half of 2025, but admits it became “beautiful” by the end of the year.

The three-time MotoGP race winner joined Honda as one of its official test riders at the end of 2024, having called time on his full-time racing career.

Aleix Espargaro took part in a handful of wildcard outings as well as numerous private tests as part of his role, with the Spaniard a key part in boosting Honda’s performance across the 2025 season.

Reflecting on the first year of his new role, he admits his cycling commitments got in the way, while Honda’s schedule meant he completed just one test in the first “three, four, five months” of 2025.

However, when he increased his involvement in the role, he found it to be “beautiful”.

“It’s very different, and it has been like two different ways during the year,” he said at the Valencia Grand Prix.

“In the first part of the year, I have to admit I was really focused on cycling, and the calendar I had with Honda was not the right one.

“The first three, four, five months I did just one test.

“So, I was a bit disconnected.

“Then, before the summer break, I started to do more testing, I talked more with Romano [Albesiano, technical director], I went to race to see Joan [Mir] and Luca [Marini], to see how HRC worked inside the garage.

“So, I have to say that the last three months have been very, very beautiful, very emotional for me.

“I’ve enjoyed it a lot, I’ve been very connected, I’ve started to be more a part of the HRC factory team.

“They are really nice people, and I really love to be part of that.

“So, my job is very nice because I can ride my bike, I can help them from the garage, I can learn a lot, I can try to help them.”

Espargaro announced earlier this month that he was calling time on his professional cycling career with Lidl Trek to focus more on his Honda duties.

