Toprak Razgatlioglu ramps up MotoGP preparations with rally outing

Pramac Yamaha rider Toprak Razgatlioglu has ramped up preparations for his maiden MotoGP season with training in a WRC2-spec rally car this week.

The Turkish superstar will make his long-awaited move to MotoGP this season after penning a multi-year deal with Yamaha to race for Pramac.

Toprak Razgatlioglu comes to MotoGP off the back of winning his third title in World Superbikes, after beating Ducati’s Nicolo Bulega in a dramatic finale at Jerez in October.

In what has been a busy winter for the incoming MotoGP rookie, his pre-season preparations were kicked up a notch this week.

Joining Turkish rally drivers Burak Baslik and Caglayan Celik, Razgatlioglu has been training behind the wheel of a Skoda WRC2-spec car.

In a brief post on his Instagram channel, which accompanied a video of him in action, Razgatlioglu wrote: “Rally experience continues in a fun way.

“We closed the day without any flip-flops. Thank you Burak Baslik and Caglayan Celik for this fun day.”

Razgatlioglu hit the headlines earlier this week following a performance on the Turkish version of singing talent show The Voice.

He will appear in Pramac colours in public for the first time next week, when the Yamaha satellite team unveils its new livery for the 2026 season in Siena.

The event on 13 January will see Razgatlioglu join new team-mate Jack Miller to launch Pramac’s second season with Yamaha.

The Turkish rider made his public test debut in MotoGP at the Valencia test last November, where he impressed on Yamaha’s new V4 M1.

He was 18th overall and just 1.3s off the best pace.

Yamaha is yet to confirm its testing plans for the coming weeks, but it is likely Razgatlioglu will be on track during the Sepang shakedown at the end of January.

The shakedown is open to test riders, rookies and riders who race for manufacturers in concession rank D, which Yamaha falls under.

