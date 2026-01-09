Honda has announced that its own oil and chemical brand 'Pro Honda' will become title sponsor of Diogo Moreira’s LCR entry for the 2026 MotoGP World Championship.

Rookie Moreira will race under the 'Pro Honda LCR' banner, while team-mate Johann Zarco continues with Castrol as his title sponsor.

LCR’s previous partnership with IDEMITSU, which began with Takaaki Nakagami in 2018, concluded following Somkiat Chantra’s departure at the end of last season.

Moreira's race livery is yet to be revealed, but the Pro Honda brand first appeared in MotoGP during Stefan Bradl’s wild-card entry at the 2024 Solidarity Grand Prix, then featured in further HRC test-team appearances by Aleix Espargaro and Nakagami last season.

Lucio Cecchinello and Kotaro Shimizu announce Pro Honda LCR MotoGP deal.

“We are truly delighted to have entered into a sponsorship agreement with Honda LCR under the Pro Honda brand,” said Kotaro Shimizu, an Executive Officer at Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

“Built on a strong relationship of trust with CEO Lucio Cecchinello and HRC, we will fully support the challenge undertaken by Diogo Moreira and Pro Honda LCR from the 2026 season onward, doing our utmost to contribute to both the team and the rider.”

LCR team principal Lucio Cecchinello added: “Establishing a new partnership with Pro Honda, the official Honda brand for genuine oil and chemical products, represents a profoundly significant milestone for part of our project.

“By sharing common values, we are committed with this racing program to pursuing the perfect balance between competitive performance and reliability.”

Moreira, the reigning Moto2 world champion, will next be on track with his RC213V at the Sepang Shakedown test from January 29-31.

