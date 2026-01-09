The qualifying gap: What the BMW Award reveals about MotoGP 2025

Marc Marquez ruled both the MotoGP standings and BMW Best Qualifier award in 2025, but Fabio Quartararo was arguably the star of Saturday mornings.

Marc Marquez, Fabio Quartararo, Qatar MotoGP qualifying
The importance of qualifying in MotoGP is well known, with VR46 team principal Pablo Nieto recently telling Crash.net that “50% of the weekend is on Friday” when the top ten places for direct Q2 access are decided.

So who excelled on Saturday mornings in 2025 relative to their race results, and whose season was compromised by starting deep on the grid?

The table below compares the BMW Best Qualifier standings - where points are awarded for qualifying in the same format as a grand prix (25 points for pole, down to one point for 15th) - with each rider’s world championship position.

We’ve also listed each rider’s best and worst qualifying, average grid position across the 22 rounds (or however many qualifying sessions they took part in), as well as the difference between their qualifying ranking and championship result:

2025 BMW Award vs MotoGP World Championship position

BMW Pos.

Rider

BMW points

Best Q.

Worst Q.

Average Q.

W.C. Pos.

Diff. (BMW vs. W.C.)

1

Marc Marquez

351

Pole

9th

2.5

1

=

2

Alex Marquez

343

Pole

11th

3.9

2

=

3

Fabio Quartararo

310

Pole

16th

5.1

9

+6

4

Francesco Bagnaia

265

Pole

21st

6.9

5

+1

5

Marco Bezzecchi

264

Pole

20th

7.2

3

-2

6

Pedro Acosta

206

2nd

14th

7

4

-2

7

Franco Morbidelli

198

3rd

17th

7.1

7

=

8

Fabio Di Giannantonio

178

2nd

15th

8.6

6

-2

9

Fermin Aldeguer

152

2nd

18th

9.6

8

-1

10

Johann Zarco

127

2nd

18th

11

12

+2

11

Joan Mir

116

2nd

21st

11.5

15

+4

12

Jack Miller

109

3rd

20th

11.7

17

+5

13

Raul Fernandez

98

3rd

19th

12

10

-3

14

Luca Marini

84

6th

16th

11.8

13

-1

15

Maverick Vinales

66

5th

23rd

14.2

18

+3

16

Brad Binder

55

6th

19th

14.3

11

-5

17

Alex Rins

53

4th

23rd

15.2

19

2

18

Ai Ogura

40

5th

21st

15.7

16

-2

19

Enea Bastianini

37

4th

21st

16.3

14

-5

20

Miguel Oliveira

15

10th

20th

16.4

20

=

21

Jorge Martin

13

11th

18th

15

21

=

Unsurprisingly, the top two in the championship - Marc Marquez and Alex Marquez - were just as dominant in qualifying as they were in races, underlining the advantage of controlling weekends from the front.

Despite missing the final four rounds, Marc held on to the BMW prize by eight points over Alex, compared to a final world championship advantage of 78 points.

Behind directly the Ducati duo, the standout anomaly is Fabio Quartararo, arguably the star of Saturday mornings.

Despite finishing only ninth in the world championship, the Yamaha rider ranked third in the BMW Award, while his five pole positions matched Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi and were bettered only by the eight for Marc Marquez.

However, as Pramac’s Jack Miller has explained, the Inline Yamaha M1 was vulnerable in race conditions, leaving Quartararo exposed once the lights went out.

Miller’s own season followed a similar pattern: His qualifying ranking was five places higher than his final championship position.

At the other end of the spectrum, KTM riders Brad Binder and Enea Bastianini produced the biggest race recoveries relative to their qualifying performances.

Binder was 16th in the BMW award and 11th overall in the world championship. Tech3’s Bastianini was 19th in the qualifying ranking, and 14th in the official MotoGP standings.

