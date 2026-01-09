The qualifying gap: What the BMW Award reveals about MotoGP 2025
Marc Marquez ruled both the MotoGP standings and BMW Best Qualifier award in 2025, but Fabio Quartararo was arguably the star of Saturday mornings.
The importance of qualifying in MotoGP is well known, with VR46 team principal Pablo Nieto recently telling Crash.net that “50% of the weekend is on Friday” when the top ten places for direct Q2 access are decided.
So who excelled on Saturday mornings in 2025 relative to their race results, and whose season was compromised by starting deep on the grid?
The table below compares the BMW Best Qualifier standings - where points are awarded for qualifying in the same format as a grand prix (25 points for pole, down to one point for 15th) - with each rider’s world championship position.
We’ve also listed each rider’s best and worst qualifying, average grid position across the 22 rounds (or however many qualifying sessions they took part in), as well as the difference between their qualifying ranking and championship result:
2025 BMW Award vs MotoGP World Championship position
BMW Pos.
Rider
BMW points
Best Q.
Worst Q.
Average Q.
W.C. Pos.
Diff. (BMW vs. W.C.)
1
Marc Marquez
351
Pole
9th
2.5
1
=
2
Alex Marquez
343
Pole
11th
3.9
2
=
3
Fabio Quartararo
310
Pole
16th
5.1
9
+6
4
Francesco Bagnaia
265
Pole
21st
6.9
5
+1
5
Marco Bezzecchi
264
Pole
20th
7.2
3
-2
6
Pedro Acosta
206
2nd
14th
7
4
-2
7
Franco Morbidelli
198
3rd
17th
7.1
7
=
8
Fabio Di Giannantonio
178
2nd
15th
8.6
6
-2
9
Fermin Aldeguer
152
2nd
18th
9.6
8
-1
10
Johann Zarco
127
2nd
18th
11
12
+2
11
Joan Mir
116
2nd
21st
11.5
15
+4
12
Jack Miller
109
3rd
20th
11.7
17
+5
13
Raul Fernandez
98
3rd
19th
12
10
-3
14
Luca Marini
84
6th
16th
11.8
13
-1
15
Maverick Vinales
66
5th
23rd
14.2
18
+3
16
Brad Binder
55
6th
19th
14.3
11
-5
17
Alex Rins
53
4th
23rd
15.2
19
2
18
Ai Ogura
40
5th
21st
15.7
16
-2
19
Enea Bastianini
37
4th
21st
16.3
14
-5
20
Miguel Oliveira
15
10th
20th
16.4
20
=
21
Jorge Martin
13
11th
18th
15
21
=
Unsurprisingly, the top two in the championship - Marc Marquez and Alex Marquez - were just as dominant in qualifying as they were in races, underlining the advantage of controlling weekends from the front.
Despite missing the final four rounds, Marc held on to the BMW prize by eight points over Alex, compared to a final world championship advantage of 78 points.
Behind directly the Ducati duo, the standout anomaly is Fabio Quartararo, arguably the star of Saturday mornings.
Despite finishing only ninth in the world championship, the Yamaha rider ranked third in the BMW Award, while his five pole positions matched Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi and were bettered only by the eight for Marc Marquez.
However, as Pramac’s Jack Miller has explained, the Inline Yamaha M1 was vulnerable in race conditions, leaving Quartararo exposed once the lights went out.
Miller’s own season followed a similar pattern: His qualifying ranking was five places higher than his final championship position.
At the other end of the spectrum, KTM riders Brad Binder and Enea Bastianini produced the biggest race recoveries relative to their qualifying performances.
Binder was 16th in the BMW award and 11th overall in the world championship. Tech3’s Bastianini was 19th in the qualifying ranking, and 14th in the official MotoGP standings.