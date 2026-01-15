First Look: Aprilia unveils new MotoGP livery for the 2026 season

The factory Aprilia MotoGP team has become the latest to reveal their 2026 livery for the upcoming season on Thursday in Milan.

The Noale-based manufacturer enjoyed its best season ever in MotoGP last year, after winning four grands prix on its way to runner-up spot in the constructors’ standings.

Marco Bezzecchi, who joined Aprilia from VR46 Ducati, helmed the project following injury woes for Jorge Martin, and scored three wins to finish third in the standings.

Martin, the 2024 world champion, was Aprilia's big-name signing in the summer of that year, after Ducati made a U-turn on its decision to promote him to its factory team.

But Martin was beset with injuries in 2025, suffering one just 13 laps into pre-season testing, before a second in training ruled him out of the opening three rounds.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

A third serious crash in Qatar on his return sent him back onto the sidelines until the last round before the summer break.

During this period, Martin attempted to exercise a performance clause in his contract to break away for 2026.

Aprilia denied this and threatened legal action, with Martin ultimately committing to the second year of his contract.

Jorge Martin, Marco Bezzecchi with 2026 Aprilia MotoGP livery.

On Thursday at the Sky Sports studios in Milan, Aprilia officially unveiled its 2026 livery with Martin and Bezzecchi present.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re tackling the 2026 season well aware of what we are and where we want to be," Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola said.

"We are coming from a solid 2025 which allowed us to reach an extremely high level of competitiveness, and the goal now is to battle in every race.

"We’ll be following two different paths in the garage. On one side, we’re keen to pick up from the same level where we left off at the end of last season with Marco, and on the other, we’ll be building a lot with Jorge.

"We believe very much in the RS-GP26 and we maintain that it has great potential, as do our riders.”

Having run No.1 last season, albeit in just seven grands prix, Martin has returned to the No.89 he raced with previously.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Aprilia is now the third team to have unveiled their 2026 liveries, following Pramac and VR46’s launches earlier this week.

Ducati will do so next on 19 January, followed by the factory Yamaha team and Trackhouse on 21 January.

KTM and Tech3 will host a joint launch on 27 January, while Gresini will stage its event on 31 January.

LCR and the works Honda team will be the last to reveal their colours for the new season, doing so on 1 and 2 February.