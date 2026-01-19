MotoGP race winner Jack Miller admits “I spoke with” Ducati’s Gigi Dall’Igna about a World Superbike move for 2026 before renewing with Pramac Yamaha.

The four-time grand prix winner’s MotoGP career looked like it was over midway through 2024, before he was offered a one-year deal to return to Pramac for its switch to Yamaha.

With Yamaha shifting to a V4 bike for 2026, Jack Miller was picked to stay with Pramac alongside Toprak Razgatlioglu because of his vast experience of that engine type.

However, at the summer break, Miller’s Pramac future hadn’t been secured, and he admits he spoke with Ducati about a World Superbike move.

Asked if World Superbikes is an option for later in his career, he told GPOne: “It depends. If I no longer had a chance in MotoGP, certainly, if I still wanted to continue racing, which is something I can’t help but consider at the moment.

“I could be 40 years old and still want to race, because I like racing motorcycles.

“The Superbike calendar is also quite nice.

“Last year, I also spoke with Gigi. In MotoGP, there are 22 rounds, so 44 races [with sprints included], which is a lot on a motorcycle.

“But, right now, I love doing it. I don’t think I’ll stop anytime soon, but we’ll see.”

Miller once again faces a season in MotoGP on an expiring deal, but “hopes we’ll sign soon” to continue into 2027.

“It’s an extremely crucial season for me, but every season in MotoGP is,” he added.

“This industry is very ruthless, and last year’s signing came late. I expect, and hope, that it’ll come a bit earlier this year.

“I hope the results speak for themselves and that we’ll sign soon.

“We’ll wait and see, but obviously that’s my dream. I feel I still have unfinished business here in MotoGP.

“I not only want to stay here this year, but also in the years to come, especially with the new changes arriving in 2027.

“I’d really like to be there and get some great results this year. That’s the goal.

“In my mind, I already have everything planned out, but whether it happens or not is another matter. In any case, this is the first step in that direction.”