Marc Marquez has underlined that he will never try and influence the decision on who to sign as his team-mate, while revealing there is now a “9 out of 10” chance of renewing with Ducati.

That next contract would again be for two years, while tipping that the two or three “most sought after” riders will sign 2027 deals before the opening round of the new season, at Buriram on February 27-March 1.

While the reigning champion is on course to remain a Ducati Lenovo rider, there is speculation over the future of team-mate and double MotoGP title winner Francesco Bagnaia.

The Italian endured a frustrating 2025 campaign, with four race wins countered by eleven non-scores and fifth in the world championship, his worst ranking since 2020 at Pramac.

While a factory’s star rider is often at least ‘consulted’ over a likely choice of team-mate, to avoid any rift within the team, Marquez has always insisted he stays out of the discussion.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

The nine-time world champion was previously paired with fellow MotoGP champions Jorge Lorenzo and Joan Mir at Repsol Honda, as well as Dani Pedrosa, Alex Marquez and Pol Espargaro.

“Never, never, and I repeat it, because everything has already been said, have I placed conditions on my team-mate,” Sky Italia quotes Marc Marquez as saying at Monday’s Ducati team launch.

“I'm focused on my project, on my future, on what I really need to be happy.

“The motivations are the same, but I've already achieved the most difficult thing of my career: getting back to winning. From that moment on, you can't place conditions on a project.”

Pedro Acosta and Fabio Quartararo are among the names being linked to the other factory Ducati seat, should Bagnaia depart.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“For now, my team-mate is Pecco, I respect him immensely and I don't intend to speculate on who my team-mate might be in the future,” Marquez added.

But he was more candid about his own future.

"At the moment, we're at 9 out of 10 [chance of a contract renewal], a little closer. It would be a two-year contract,” he said.

“We need to evaluate all the situations on the table and decide. I think the futures of the two-three most sought-after names will be known before the first race."

The first race is also when Marquez is targeting a return to complete fitness from the right shoulder injury, caused by contact from Marco Bezzecchi, that forced an early end to his 2025 campaign.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“It's going well. Two weeks ago, I had the typical dip that occurs during rehab, when you push yourself a bit, and your body forces you to slow down. I lack stamina: I can ride very well, but the next day I struggle,” he revealed.

“It's been four months, I started riding three weeks ago and I'm slowly getting better. But there's still work to do to be ready for the first race in Thailand."

Nonetheless, after last year’s domination, Marquez remains the clear pre-season favourite.

"I'm not obsessed with a tenth title, I have goals, and this year I'd like to fight for the world championship,” he said.

An eighth MotoGP crown would put him clear of former rival Valentino Rossi and level with the all-time record of Giacomo Agostini.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

After the final year of 1000cc engines and Michelin tyres, MotoGP will start a new 850cc/Pirelli era in 2027.

"In 2027, the regulations and tyres will change. No team will be able to tell you they have the best bike, just as no rider will be able to tell you they'll be the strongest," Marquez said.

"The market is moving, and we'll see. It's an interesting game because everyone has their own strategies."