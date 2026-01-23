Alex Lowes “like a big kid” during limited Jerez World Superbike test running

Bimota’s Alex Lowes was “like a big kid” during the Jerez World Superbike test, but limited running due to the weather meant he couldn’t focus on trying new parts.

The 2026 World Superbike season is just a month away from its opening round, with testing beginning this week at Jerez.

The two-day test on Wednesday and Thursday was severely impacted by poor weather, leading to limited running for most of the riders present.

Alex Lowes was second-fastest at the end of Thursday’s running, as he gears up for his second season racing under the Bimota banner.

The Briton managed just 16 laps when conditions improved enough for slicks on the final day, but could do no more than briefly try some new forks.

“Yeah, unfortunately, it’s been a lot of bad weather,” he said on the official World Superbike website.

“Today in the afternoon, we finally got on track with the slick tyres on.

“After waiting around all week, it was mega to get out. I was like a big kid.

“I still really, really enjoyed it. Apart from that, to really start getting to work, we didn’t have enough laps.

“I think I did only 16 laps. So, it wasn’t enough laps to really start focusing on the new parts.

“So, nice to get out, but a little bit frustrating that we couldn’t get more work done.

He added: “Just started to try some new front forks from Showa in this run, but I arrived at Turn 6, and it was raining.

“I got a few laps, a first feeling, but not really one where I could decide if it was better or worse.

“The electronics is a constant evolution in World Superbikes.

“So, trying some things on the electronics that felt quite good. I picked up the feeling I had in November straight away.”

World Superbike testing continues next week in Portimao, with Lowes hopeful of better weather offering more useful track time.

“We hope for better weather in Portimao to confirm the components we want to use at Philip Island,” he noted.

“If it’s good weather, we’ll try to do a lot more laps.

“We’ll work on my feelings with the bike; we've changed it a lot since we were last here [at Jerez], and since the test here in November.

“My feeling has been really good with the new bike, but I’ve only tested it at this new track, so I need to try the new setup at a new track, it would be fantastic if I could keep the same feeling but that’s not how it works, if it’s wet both days in Portimao, I’ll ride in the rain.

“In general, didn’t get too many laps in, but I’m really happy to be back to work with the team. Let’s see what happens next week.”