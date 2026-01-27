Chinese manufacturer strengthens its MotoGP presence with new deal

China’s CFMoto will remain a major part of the MotoGP paddock for at least the next five years, after renewing its partnership with the Aspar squad in Moto2 and Moto3.

The ultra-successful Spanish outfit run by ex-rider Jorge Martinez ‘Aspar’ joined forces with CFMoto for the 2024 season.

The partnership sees CFMoto put its name to badged KTM machinery in Moto3 run by the Aspar team, as well as its logo adorning the squad’s Moto2 bikes.

The first year of the partnership saw Aspar and CFMoto win the Moto3 world championship with the dominant David Alonso.

In its two seasons as a presence on the grid with Aspar, CFMoto’s name has been attached to 21 victories across Moto3 and Moto2 with Alonso, Maximo Quiles, Dani Holgado and Jake Dixon.

Marc Marquez protege Quiles took top rookie honours in Moto3 last year, while Holgado was the leading newcomer in Moto2.

Aspar and CFMoto have now signed a five-year extension to their current deal, taking it through to the end of the 2031 season and into the impending new single-spec era of Moto3.

“After these first two seasons with CFMOTO, we are looking forward to continuing working together on all the projects we have in common,” Jorge Martinez said.

“We are very proud to have been able to give them their first world championship victory, their first title… last year, we managed to win races with three of our riders and secured both rookie titles, and in 2026, I am sure that many more good moments await us.

“It is only the beginning of a great story together.”

CFMoto’s Su Zhen added: “After two years of working together, we have built a relationship in which we feel like a family.

“We have pushed in the same direction, both in the world championship and outside of competition, with different projects such as training young Chinese riders and developing new bikes.

“This partnership has been a great success to date for CFMOTO and the Aspar Team: I'm eager to see what the future holds for us.”

Jorge Martinez revealed over the winter that CFMoto was eyeing a potential expansion of its presence in the paddock to include a MotoGP team in the future.

However, he noted this would not come in 2027.

