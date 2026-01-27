Pedro Acosta gives first response amid 2027 Ducati MotoGP rumours

KTM’s Pedro Acosta ducked questions about his MotoGP future during the brand’s 2026 MotoGP launch event, amid strong rumours of a move to Ducati.

The 21-year-old is coming to the end of his current contract with KTM and is seen as one of the main pieces of the 2027 rider market.

Spending his entire grand prix career with KTM, which includes world titles in Moto2 and Moto3, Pedro Acosta’s time with the Austrian manufacturer appears to be coming to an end.

A disappointing 2025 saw him fail to win his first MotoGP race, as KTM’s development rate struggled to keep up with that of its rivals, with Acosta not becoming a consistent podium contender until the second half of the season.

Ducati rumours persist for Acosta

Over the winter break, continual reports were made that Acosta will move to the factory Ducati team alongside Marc Marquez for the 2027 season.

These rumours have only intensified, amid reports that Ducati has now agreed a new two-year deal with reigning world champion Marquez.

During an online press conference to mark KTM’s 2026 livery launch, Crash.net asked Acosta what the latest was on his contract talks and how soon he would like a 2027 deal sorted.

He elected not to address any rumours directly, though also didn’t suggest there are any talks being had with KTM.

“Well, at the moment, I have enough problems to see what is going on in Malaysia [in pre-season testing],” he said.

“We are in ’26. I want to make good results, like we were doing at the end of ’25.

“And also, I think today is not the day to talk about that.

“We are in the KTM presentation today.

“Let’s try to be focused on ’26 and then ’27 will be a question mark for everyone.”

Amid reports of Acosta moving to KTM, several Spanish publications are suggesting Maverick Vinales is being eyed up to move from Tech3 to the Austrian brand’s factory team in 2027.

Acosta was KTM’s top rider last year in the world standings, as his more competitive second half to the year saw him move into fourth in the rankings.

KTM was third in the manufacturers’ standings behind Aprilia and runaway champion Ducati.