FIRST LOOK: 2026 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test

Pictures from the opening day of the 2026 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown test.

Reigning WorldSBK champion Toprak Razgatlioglu on his new Yamaha V4.
Here is a selection of images from the opening day of 2026 MotoGP testing at the Sepang Shakedown.

As well as rookies Toprak Razgatlioglu and Diogo Moreira, factory test riders from all five manufacturers - Ducati, Aprilia, KTM, Honda and Yamaha - have also been on track.

The Shakedown takes place from Thursday to Saturday, before the Official test – for all teams and riders – from February 4-6….

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown.
Razgatlioglu, riding without any rear aero on his V4, and also the old front wing, shows he's still got some of the Stoprak hard-braking style...

Diogo Moreira, 2026 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown.
...However, fellow rookie Moreira raises his rear wheel even higher on his LCR Honda.

Aleix Espargaro, 2026 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test.
Meanwhile, HRC test rider Aleix Espargaro was fastest as of 2pm, after exchanging the top spot with younger brother Pol (KTM).

Michele Pirro, 2026 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown.
Ducati test rider Michele Pirro debuts the new factory Lenovo colours, as will be raced this season by world champion Marc Marquez and team-mate Francesco Bagnaia.

Mika Kallio, 2026 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown.
Mika Kallio made a surprise return to MotoGP action as a KTM test rider, alongside Pol Espargaro and Dani Pedrosa.

Dani Pedrosa, 2026 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown.
Dani Pedrosa tests the latest RC16 at Sepang.

Pol Espargaro, 2026 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown.
Fellow KTM test rider Pol Espargaro was the fastest 'orange' rider by the day one lunch break, with only brother Aleix ahead on the timesheets.

Lorenzo Savadori, 2026 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown.
Lorenzo Savadori has a busy week in store; he needs to check all eight Aprilia race bikes, then step in to replace Jorge Martin at the Official test. Note that the 'seat wings' survive for 2026, after rumours of a ban.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 Sepang Shakedown Test.
Razgatlioglu wrestles with the new Yamaha V4, note the lack of rear aero.

Although the other Yamaha race riders are eligible to ride at the Shakedown, due to the factory's concession status, none have yet appeared. 

The only other M1 rider on track so far has been test rider Augusto Fernandez.

Augusto Fernandez, 2026 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown.
Fernandez - who is using rear aero - has been on track with several bikes; the Monster-branded machine is presumably being checked for Fabio Quartararo or Alex Rins.

Diogo Moreira, 2026 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown.
A side view of Moreira's LCR machine shows extensive Honda and new title sponsor 'Pro Honda' branding. LCR will unveil its 2026 race liveries for Moreira, plus the Castrol bike of Johann Zarco, in a few days.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

