Yamaha: Why a V4 engine is ‘mandatory’ for 850cc MotoGP era

Officially, the MotoGP technical rules state that engines must use a maximum of four cylinders, with no restrictions on the type of configuration.

As such, Yamaha and previously Suzuki raced - and won MotoGP titles - with Inline4 engines against V4-powered opponents.

But from 2027, according to Yamaha Racing boss Paolo Pavesio, the new restrictions on aerodynamics - including a 50mm reduction in front fairing width - effectively rule out using the wider Inline4 engine design.

Already struggling against its European V4 rivals, Yamaha’s “Plan B" thus became "Plan A”: The Factory is switching to V4 power this season, for the last year of the 1000cc machines, to prepare for the future 850cc era.

“With the new technical regulations, with the aerodynamic limitations, with an Inline4 engine, you have no room for wings,” Pavesio told GPOne.com.

“It's not written anywhere that you have to use a V4, but with those rules, it has become mandatory.

Pavesio’s words echo comments from Monster Yamaha team director Massimo Meregalli, who told Crash.net at the recent Jakarta team launch:

“As the 2027 regulations have been written, the only possible engine configuration is the V.

"That’s why we anticipate by one year, to start knowing how to let the bike work with the [V4] engine [before 2027].”

Jack Miller put Yamaha’s new V4 on top of the MotoGP timesheets for the first time, albeit with a reduced rider line-up, on day two of the Sepang Shakedown.

Former world champion Fabio Quartararo finished as the fastest Yamaha rider, 0.5s behind Honda test rider Aleix Espargaro, by the end of the Shakedown.

The latest version of the V4 will face the full-time 2026 grid for the first time during this week’s Official Sepang test.