2026 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test: Results - Day 3
Lap times during Saturday's third and final day of the 2026 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown test.
The final day of the 2026 MotoGP Shakedown test is underway.
Factory test riders from all manufacturers, plus rookies Diogo Moreira and Toprak Razgatlioglu, have been present since day one, when Aleix Espargaro set the pace for Honda.
Yamaha race riders Fabio Quartararo, Alex Rins and Jack Miller then joined the action on day two, when Miller put the new Yamaha V4 on top of the timesheets by 0.025s over KTM test rider Pol Espargaro.
Miller's 1m 57.908s also beat his qualifying time on the Inline M1 at last October's Malaysian Grand Prix, but what will Saturday bring?
Testing runs from 10am to 6pm each day.
The Official Sepang test - featuring all teams and riders, except the injured Jorge Martin (Aprilia) and Fermin Aldeguer (Gresini Ducati) - takes place from February 3-5.
Although full grand prix and official test timing data is not in operation for the Shakedown, some limited live timing info is available.
We’ll update below with times and notes when possible...
Midday and Aleix Espargaro takes over from brother Pol with a 1m 57.2s, while Fabio Quartararo goes deeper into the 1m 57s in third for Monster Yamaha.
The cooler conditions in the opening hour of Saturday's final day have seen KTM test rider Pol Espargaro lower the best time of the week so far to a 1m 57.3s, which is 0.6s under Jack Miller's marker on day two.
Honda's Aleix Espargaro is second to Pol, with Fabio Quartararo effectively matching Miller's Friday time for an early third (+0.6s) on Yamaha's new V4.
Factory team-mate Alex Rins also began the day by eclipsing his Friday time (+0.9s), but the biggest leap so far has been by LCR Honda rookie Diogo Moreira, with a 1m 58.3s. That's 1.6s better than his previous best!
For reference, yesterday's best lap times for each rider are below:
2026 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test: Day 2 (Friday - FINAL)
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1:57.908s
|2
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|KTM Test Rider (RC16)
|1:57.933s
|3
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Honda Test Rider (RC213V)
|1:58.066s
|4
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1:58.135s
|5
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1:58.657s
|6
|Dani Pedrosa
|SPA
|KTM Test Rider (RC16)
|1:58.669s
|7
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|1:58.805s
|8
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|Ducati Test Rider (GP26)
|1:59.155s
|9
|Fernandez/Dovizioso
|N/A
|Yamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1)
|1:59.351s
|10
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Test Rider (RS-GP)
|1:59.651s
|11
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|1:59.930s
|12
|Mika Kallio**
|FIN
|KTM Test Rider (RC16)
|2:04.3676
* Rookie.
** '850cc' KTM package
Fastest Day 2 Time:
Jack Miller, Pramac Yamaha, 1m 57.908s.
Fastest Day 1 Time:
Aleix Espargaro, Honda Test Rider, 1m 58.091s.
Official Sepang MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Lenovo, 1m 56.337s (2024).
Fastest race lap: Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 1m 58.873s (2023).
Fastest 2025 Malaysian MotoGP race laps - by manufacturer:
Ducati: Alex Marquez, 1m 58.873s.
Honda: Joan Mir, 1m 59.293s.
KTM: Pedro Acosta, 1m 59.311s.
Yamaha: Fabio Quartararo, 1m 59.494s.
Aprilia: Raul Fernandez, 2m 0.217s.
*Yamaha V4: Augusto Fernandez, 2m 1.352s.
Fastest 2025 Malaysian MotoGP qualifying laps - by manufacturer:
Ducati: Francesco Bagnaia, 1m 57.001s.
Yamaha: Fabio Quartararo, 1m 57.195s.
KTM: Pedro Acosta, 1m 57.363s.
Honda: Joan Mir, 1m 57.440s.
Aprilia: Marco Bezzecchi, 1m 57.549s.
*Yamaha V4: Augusto Fernandez 1m 59.382s.