2026 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test: Results - Day 3

The final day of the 2026 MotoGP Shakedown test is underway.

Factory test riders from all manufacturers, plus rookies Diogo Moreira and Toprak Razgatlioglu, have been present since day one, when Aleix Espargaro set the pace for Honda.

Yamaha race riders Fabio Quartararo, Alex Rins and Jack Miller then joined the action on day two, when Miller put the new Yamaha V4 on top of the timesheets by 0.025s over KTM test rider Pol Espargaro.

Miller's 1m 57.908s also beat his qualifying time on the Inline M1 at last October's Malaysian Grand Prix, but what will Saturday bring?

Testing runs from 10am to 6pm each day.

The Official Sepang test - featuring all teams and riders, except the injured Jorge Martin (Aprilia) and Fermin Aldeguer (Gresini Ducati) - takes place from February 3-5.

Although full grand prix and official test timing data is not in operation for the Shakedown, some limited live timing info is available. We'll update below with times and notes when possible... Midday and Aleix Espargaro takes over from brother Pol with a 1m 57.2s, while Fabio Quartararo goes deeper into the 1m 57s in third for Monster Yamaha.

The cooler conditions in the opening hour of Saturday's final day have seen KTM test rider Pol Espargaro lower the best time of the week so far to a 1m 57.3s, which is 0.6s under Jack Miller's marker on day two.

Honda's Aleix Espargaro is second to Pol, with Fabio Quartararo effectively matching Miller's Friday time for an early third (+0.6s) on Yamaha's new V4.

Factory team-mate Alex Rins also began the day by eclipsing his Friday time (+0.9s), but the biggest leap so far has been by LCR Honda rookie Diogo Moreira, with a 1m 58.3s. That's 1.6s better than his previous best!

For reference, yesterday's best lap times for each rider are below:

2026 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test: Day 2 (Friday - FINAL) Rider Nat Team Time 1 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1:57.908s 2 Pol Espargaro SPA KTM Test Rider (RC16) 1:57.933s 3 Aleix Espargaro SPA Honda Test Rider (RC213V) 1:58.066s 4 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1:58.135s 5 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1:58.657s 6 Dani Pedrosa SPA KTM Test Rider (RC16) 1:58.669s 7 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* 1:58.805s 8 Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Test Rider (GP26) 1:59.155s 9 Fernandez/Dovizioso N/A Yamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1) 1:59.351s 10 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Test Rider (RS-GP) 1:59.651s 11 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* 1:59.930s 12 Mika Kallio** FIN KTM Test Rider (RC16) 2:04.3676

* Rookie.

** '850cc' KTM package

Fastest Day 2 Time:

Jack Miller, Pramac Yamaha, 1m 57.908s.

Fastest Day 1 Time:

Aleix Espargaro, Honda Test Rider, 1m 58.091s.

Official Sepang MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Lenovo, 1m 56.337s (2024).

Fastest race lap: Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 1m 58.873s (2023).

Fastest 2025 Malaysian MotoGP race laps - by manufacturer:

Ducati: Alex Marquez, 1m 58.873s.

Honda: Joan Mir, 1m 59.293s.

KTM: Pedro Acosta, 1m 59.311s.

Yamaha: Fabio Quartararo, 1m 59.494s.

Aprilia: Raul Fernandez, 2m 0.217s.

*Yamaha V4: Augusto Fernandez, 2m 1.352s.

Fastest 2025 Malaysian MotoGP qualifying laps - by manufacturer:

Ducati: Francesco Bagnaia, 1m 57.001s.

Yamaha: Fabio Quartararo, 1m 57.195s.

KTM: Pedro Acosta, 1m 57.363s.

Honda: Joan Mir, 1m 57.440s.

Aprilia: Marco Bezzecchi, 1m 57.549s.

*Yamaha V4: Augusto Fernandez 1m 59.382s.