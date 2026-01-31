Ever since Yamaha confirmed it was developing a new V4-powered MotoGP machine, the factory set a clear target of being at least as competitive as the outgoing Inline-powered M1 as soon as possible.

While the prototype seen last season was a clear step behind the Inline bike, not least due to limited engine performance, Jack Miller enjoyed an encouraging debut on the latest version of the V4 during Friday’s Sepang MotoGP Shakedown.

After skipping day one, Miller joined factory riders Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins in completing his first laps of the pre-season on day two.

It ended with the Pramac rider not only putting the V4 top of a MotoGP timesheet for the first time, albeit with a limited rider line-up, but also beating his own Inline qualifying time (for 11th on the grid) at last October’s Malaysian Grand Prix.

Miller's next target will be his personal all-time best Inline Sepang time of 1m 57.452s, set at the official test a year ago (see table below). But with one more day at the Shakedown, then three days at the Official test, that looks set to fall.

Nonetheless, there is still some way to go to match Quartararo’s 1m 57.195s from qualifying last season, which earned fourth on the grid.

An even bigger challenge will be Yamaha’s all-time Sepang record of 1m 56.724s, set by Quartararo during testing last year, a lap the Frenchman later described as “fake” due to near-perfect track conditions.

The former MotoGP champion, reported to be leaving Yamaha for Honda in 2027, began 2026 with a best of 1m 58.135s on Friday.

Rins also has margin to improve relative to the inline M1. The Spaniard set a 1m 58.657s on day one of the Shakedown, compared with a 1m 57.945s in qualifying and a 1m 57.351s in testing last year.

Miller’s rookie Pramac team-mate Toprak Razgatlioglu, in action on both days of the Shakedown, has a best lap so far of 1m 58.805s.

Yamaha MotoGP lap times - Sepang Circuit Rider 2026 Shakedown (V4) 2025 Sepang Test (Inline) 2025 Malaysian GP Qualifying (Inline) Jack Miller 1m 57.908s 1m 57.452s 1m 57.949s Fabio Quartararo 1m 58.135s 1m 56.724s 1m 57.195s Alex Rins 1m 58.657s 1m 57.351s 1m 57.945s Toprak Razgatlioglu 1m 58.805s N/A N/A

Ranked by 2026 Shakedown time.