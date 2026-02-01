WATCH LIVE: LCR reveal 2026 Castrol, Pro Honda MotoGP colours

LCR will become the first Honda team to unveil its (dual) 2026 MotoGP colours, for Johann Zarco and rookie Diogo Moreira, in an online unveiling today at 11am CET (10am UK). Watch the unveiling live below…

Lucio Cechinello’s LCR squad will again run in split colours, with last year’s home French MotoGP winner Johann Zarco keeping a Castrol livery for his third season at the team.

However, the arrival of Diogo Moreira marks the end of LCR’s IDEMITSU era and Honda’s own oil brand ‘Pro Honda’ is stepping in as title sponsor for the reigning Moto2 champion’s RC213Vs.

A race winner for Pramac Ducati in 2023, Zarco finished as the top Honda rider in 2024, a feat he narrowly repeated last season - highlighted by the emotional Le Mans victory and a Silverstone podium.

The Frenchman, 35, also helped Honda to victory in the Suzuka 8 Hours, and agreed a multi-year HRC contract extension that means he is one of only three riders already confirmed on the 2027 grid.

Moreira, meanwhile, chased down long-time Moto2 title leader Manuel Gonzalez to win the Moto2 crown, with Honda winning his signature with a multi-year MotoGP deal.

As a rookie, the 21-year-old was eligible to ride in the Sepang Shakedown, where he made a big lap-time improvement on Saturday’s final day.

Moreira finished in sixth overall (+1.165s), ahead of rookie rival and WorldSBK champion Toprak Razgatlioglu.

The official Sepang MotoGP test, with Zarco and the rest of the 2026 grid, starts on February 3.