Johann Zarco continues to dream about winning MotoGP races, he says, after his “magic” French Grand Prix win last year.

Zarco’s Le Mans win was his second in MotoGP after the 2023 Australian Grand Prix, which he took with the Pramac Ducati team before he moved to LCR Honda in 2024.

Winning with Honda is something Zarco admits he did not expect to achieve, but after winning his home race last year he continues to try to “dream” about winning again in the premier class.

“The goal is to still dream about victories,” Johann Zarco told MotoGP.com during the LCR Honda team launch on 1 February.

“I got a magic victory last year, which with the Honda project I did not expect to win at least a race.

“Now, with many years of experience, I know that the dream is to fight for the world title but I don’t know if it’s doable, so try to catch opportunities of podiums.”

Zarco has not yet ridden a MotoGP bike in 2026 but Honda was of course on-track during the Sepang Shakedown test this week (29–31 January) with test rider Aleix Espargaro and Zarco’s rookie teammate Diogo Moreira. The Frenchman confessed to being encouraged by the speed of both riders during the Shakedown.

“I’m very pleased with the performance of the new Honda – the comments of the riders is pretty good, too,” Zarco said.

“Aleix Espargaro has been very fast, but Diogo [Moreira] is adapting very well and – you can see the lap time – he’s fast, too.

“So, at least the bike is fast, lap time is fast, so this gives great hopes for the 2026 season.”

Zarco’s testing programme begins on 3 February on the first day of three at the official Sepang Test, although he says his test plan isn’t yet finalised.

“Testing plan for sure we have,” he said. “The team is still working on it to adjust a few things.

“Then, after the winter break it’s always a pleasure to be back in Malaysia, go on the bike.

“We know it’s going to be very warm, but we have a bit of time to get back in the pace and try at least to find this great feeling to keep it to start well the season.”