FIRST LOOK: Diogo Moreira’s new Pro Honda LCR MotoGP colours

This is the new ‘Pro Honda’ LCR livery, to be raced by reigning Moto2 champion Diogo Moreira in the 2026 MotoGP World Championship.

Honda’s official oil brand has stepped in as title sponsor for Moreira after the exit of IDEMITSU, which backed LCR’s previous riders Takaaki Nakagami and Somkiat Chantra.

Pro Honda branding was previously seen on the fairing of HRC’s factory test team, during its wild-card MotoGP appearances.

"I like the colours, they work well with my yellow," said Moreira.

"I think we are ready to start the season. We did a good job training this winter, together with Marc and Alex [Marquez].

"The Shakedown was super good. We did a very good over these three days, but we need to keep working and understand where the limit is with this new bike."

Diogo Moreira's 2026 Pro Honda LCR MotoGP livery.

Diogo Moreira, who rode in black colours during this week’s Sepang shakedown, will ride in his full livery during the official test from February 3-5.

The 21-year-old, who won the Moto2 title in only his second season, made a final-day surge to sixth fastest at the Shakedown.

Although the Brazilian was still one second behind HRC’s star test rider Aleix Espargaro, Moreira finished ahead of rookie rival and reigning WorldSBK champion Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pramac Yamaha).

Moreira is starting a multi-year contract with HRC and, unlike predecessor Chantra, will join Zarco in having access to factory-spec RC213V machinery.

He will also have the honour of a home grand prix, with Brazil returning to the MotoGP calendar as round two of the new season.

"The Brazilian Grand Prix will be amazing for sure, with all my family and friends!" Moreira said.

The new Pro Honda livery was unveiled shortly after LCR revealed Zarco’s latest Castrol colours.