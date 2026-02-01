These are the latest Castrol colours to be raced by Johann Zarco in this year’s MotoGP World Championship.

2026 will be the Frenchman’s third year at Honda, all spent with LCR and Castrol, where he sensationally won last year’s home French Grand Prix.

The new livery retains Castrol’s familiar red, white and green for the final season of the 1000cc Michelin era, with a few extra touches.

"I like it!" Zarco said of the new LCR livery. "It has the familiar Castrol colours with some black and blue."

"My goal is more victories!" he added of the season ahead.

"I'm very pleased with the performance of the new Honda and the comments of the new riders at the Shakedown.

"Aleix was very fast and Diogo is adapting well too. This gives us great hopes for the 2026 season."

Rookie team-mate Diogo Moreira’s new Pro Honda colours have also been unveiled.

Johann Zarco's 2026 Castrol Honda LCR MotoGP colours.

Johann Zarco built on the early high of victory at Le Mans and a dry podium at Silverstone with a mid-summer defence of Honda’s Suzuka 8 Hours crown.

But the second half of the season saw the 35-year-old, now the oldest rider on the full-time grid, lose ground to factory HRC duo Luca Marini and Joan Mir.

Meanwhile, the arrival of new parts relative to the HRC riders proved an issue.

Zarco’s contract renewal, which keeps him at LCR until the end of 2027, included a clause “guaranteeing him access to the same technical spec as the official factory team, with updates and developments provided in parallel”.

A MotoGP race winner for Pramac Ducati before joining LCR, Zarco went on to finish last season in twelfth overall, clinging to top Honda honours by just six points over Marini.

The 23-time premier-class podium finisher will ride in his new colours for the first time during the upcoming Official Sepang test from February 3-5.

