Will Pedro Acosta be a Ducati MotoGP rider in 2027? Davide Tardozzi responds

Ducati’s Davide Tardozzi has responded to reports that Pedro Acosta has signed for the Italian marque for MotoGP 2027, but says the priority for now remains Marc Marquez’s new deal.

The 2027 rider market has kicked into a frenzy over the last week, with reports emerging claiming Ducati has agreed a new two-year deal with reigning champion Marc Marquez.

No announcement on that has yet been yet, with Tardozzi admitting on Tuesday at the Sepang test that “there are small details” still to be ironed out.

Alongside this, reports emerged from Spain last week that Pedro Acosta will ride for the factory Ducati team in 2027.

Asked to comment on this on Tuesday at the Sepang test, Tardozzi said: “In this moment, we are trying to finalise the contract with Marc.

“We are close. It seems we can finalise it soon. But first of all we have to do this and then we will talk about the others.”

The delay in Marquez’s deal has been rumoured to be about term, with Ducati wanting to lock him down until the end of 2028.

But Tardozzi refuted this.

“That’s not the matter of the discussion.

“I think there are small details that with such a champion, you have to discuss deeply.

“But Marc would like to stay with Ducati, Ducati would like to keep Marc. So, I’m confident we will find an agreement.”

All of the rumours surrounding Ducati don’t involve Pecco Bagnaia’s name, who looks destined to leave the Italian marque.

The double world champion has been linked to moves to Yamaha and Aprilia in recent days.

Tardozzi acknowledged Bagnaia’s importance to Ducati, but says no discussions with other riders are being had until Marquez’s new deal is signed.

“Pecco is in our heart,” he added.

“But until Ducati has finalised Marc, we don’t want to talk with other riders, because maybe in the last moment he will not sign and we will have to have a different thought.

“So, first Marc, then we will see.”