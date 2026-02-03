Official: Fabio Quartararo withdraws from Sepang MotoGP test after fast crash

Yamaha MotoGP rider Fabio Quartararo says he will sit out the final two days of the 2026 Sepang test following a fast crash on Tuesday.

The 2021 world champion suffered a fast crash at Turn 5 during the morning session at Sepang, which required him to go to the medical centre for checks.

He was able to return to the circuit in the afternoon, with Fabio Quartararo ninth on the new Yamaha V4, though he did suffer a broken finger in the crash.

Yamaha team boss Massimo Meregalli suggested that benching Quartararo for the rest of the test was a possibility earlier today.

Quartararo has now confirmed that he will end his Sepang test today in order to recover in time for the Buriram test on 21-22 February.

“The arm is a bit sore, but the finger is broken,” he told the official MotoGP website.

“So, we’ve decided to stop for the next two days of test. I think it’s for the best.

“Of course, if it were a race weekend, I could continue.

“But there is no sense to continue for two more days. A bit sad because, of course, I want to ride, but for the first race it’s better. The arm is nothing really strange, but for my finger it’s better.”

Explaining the crash, Quartararo added: “I lost it pretty straight, don’t really know what happened.

“But it was a fast one and I finished far into the gravel. Unfortunately, not lucky today. But, like I said, it could be much worse.”

Due to Yamaha’s concession ranking, Quartararo has already had two full days of running at the Sepang shakedown.

On the work he has carried out so far, Quartararo admits the Yamaha V4 is “still very, very far” from where it needs to be.

“I think, especially more than work, we tested a lot of things,” he said.

“There is a lot to do, because we know especially over one lap what we miss, over the pace.

“We have to work hard because we are still very, very far. I know the team is working hard, so I’m crossing my fingers for Thailand.”