2026 Mugello MotoGP: Fabio Di Giannantonio sweeps Friday in red flagged Practice

Fabio Di Giannantonio topped MotoGP Practice in Mugello, the Italian coming out on top of a session that saw a pair of red flags.

The first of the two pauses came a few minutes after Marco Bezzecchi had set his first time attack lap of the session, a 1m45.024s, when Fabio Quartararo crashed at turn four with just over 30 minutes remaining of the session.

Quartararo was fine, but his bike went through the gravel and dragged some onto the track, requiring marshals to clear it up.

The second red flag came 20 minutes later when Brad Binder's bike stopped on the start-finish straight with 11 minutes on the clock.

The timing of the second red flag meant the main time attacks were almost separated from the rest of the session, and it was a quartet of Ducati riders who initially took to the top of the times.

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Marc Marquez was the first to better Bezzecchi's 1m45.024s lap but he could not go into the 1m44s himself. Almost immediately after Marquez's lap was set, though, Franco Morbidelli dipped below the 1m45s barrier for the first time in Practice.

Francesco Bagnaia and Fabio Di Giannantonio soon followed Morbidelli into the 1m44s, the latter going fastest with a 1m44.808s.

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Fermin Aldeguer got himself into the top-five but not into the 1m44s, missing out by 0.005 seconds. Enea Bastianini, on the other hand, was third-fastest thanks to a 1m44.911.

Bezzecchi, too, was able to get into the 1m44s, but his lap was deleted and he ended up seventh.

Jorge Martin was 13th ahead of his final run, which he started late enough that he he only got one lap. He made use of it, though, finishing Practice eighth.

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Behind Martin were the two surprise top-10 names: Alex Rins and Diogo Moreira, the latter making it into the direct Q2 places for the first time in his young MotoGP career.

On the outside looking in were the two Trackhouse Aprilias of Ai Ogura and Raul Fernandez, as well as Pedro Acosta who ran off track on his final lap and finished 13th.

Jack Miller crashed at turn one soon after the first red flag but was in the top-10 briefly after the second one, but it didn't last and he ended up 16th.

Luca Marini had also been towards the top of the times earlier on in the session, but the time attacks were unfavourable to him and he finished slowest of the three permanent Honda riders in 19th.

Behind Marini were only Toprak Razgatlioglu, Michele Pirro, and Cal Crutchlow. The two replacement riders were 2.034 seconds and 3.280 seconds off the pace, respectively, while the first 18 riders, the last of which was Binder, were covered by 0.996 seconds.

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