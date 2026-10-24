Starting grid for the 2026 Phillip Island MotoGP Sprint race

Marc Marquez will start from pole position for the final Phillip Island MotoGP, despite falling on his opening lap of a wet qualifying.

The reigning champion more than made amends for the error by returning on his spare bike and blasting to pole by almost 1.5s.

Younger brother Alex Marquez made it a Ducati one-two, with former Phillip Island winner Zarco completing the front row for LCR Honda.

Title leader Jorge Martin, currently just two points ahead of Marquez in the title chase, salvaged fourth place as the leading Aprilia.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Australian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Home hero Jack Miller – who joined Zarco in progressing through Qualifying 1 – delighted the home fans by claiming a competitive fifth.

Last year’s winner Raul Fernandez will complete row two for Trackhouse Aprilia.

Pedro Acosta starts seventh for KTM, in front of Fabio di Giannantonio (VR46 Ducati) and Martin’s Aprilia team-mate Marco Bezzecchi - the Friday leader losing out the most in the wet.

All eyes will now be on the weather ahead of this afternoon’s Sprint race, with showers forecast for the rest of the day – and even heavier rain expected on Sunday.

Penalties

There are currently no penalties, but Luca Marini has been declared unfit to ride due to a virus, meaning there will be no HRC team riders taking part in the Australian races.

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MotoGP title chase after Mandalika GP: Points per race (top 8 riders). © Peter McLaren

The 13-lap Phillip Island Sprint starts at 3pm local time (5am UK).

2026 Phillip Island MotoGP Sprint race: Full starting grid

Row 1: Marc Marquez (pole), Alex Marquez, Johann Zarco

Row 2: Jorge Martin, Jack Miller, Raul Fernandez

Row 3: Pedro Acosta, Fabio Di Giannantonio, Marco Bezzecchi

Row 4: Diogo Moreira, Enea Bastianini, Ai Ogura

Row 5: Brad Binder, Iker Lecuona, Maverick Viñales

Row 6: Francesco Bagnaia, Augusto Fernandez, Alex Rins

Row 7: Fabio Quartararo, Franco Morbidelli