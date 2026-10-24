Jorge Martin’s first words after Australia MotoGP sprint crash

Jorge Martin has given his first thoughts on the crash that has ended his Australian GP

Martin's first words after his sprint crash
Martin's first words after his sprint crash
© Gold and Goose

Jorge Martin says he will go to Melbourne for further checks on his wrist fracture, in his first statement following a crash in the sprint at the MotoGP Australian Grand Prix.

The Aprilia rider came into Saturday’s race at Phillip Island leading the championship by two points over Ducati’s Marc Marquez.

Martin shot into second from fourth on the grid at the start of the 13-lap sprint and battled hard for the lead of the race with Marquez.

On lap eight, while running second, Martin fell from his Aprilia at the high-speed Turn 8 right-hander.

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“I’m alive… that’s the most important thing”

Martin had to be stretchered away by marshals after rolling violently through the gravel trap in the accident.

Evaluation at the circuit’s medical centre led to him being diagnosed with a wrist fracture, which has ruled him out of Sunday’s Australian Grand Prix in a devastating blow to his world title hopes.

A team statement read: “Jorge Martin was taken to the circuit’s medical centre following his crash.

“The X-rays revealed a fracture of the right radius and a suspected fracture of the right ulna at the distal end.

“Martin will undergo further examinations to reach a definitive assessment of his condition.

“Martin has been declared unfit for tomorrow’s race.”

In his first address to the media after Aprilia’s announcement, Martin says “nothing important happened” in the crash and will now go to Melbourne for further assessment.

However, speaking in front of the world’s television microphones, he declined to comment on what the injury may mean for his title hopes.

“Well, I’m safe. I’m alive,” he said.

Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing, 2026 Australian MotoGP
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing, 2026 Australian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

“That’s the most important thing. I’m happy that nothing important happened. Just seems like a small bone, so happy.

“It's a shame about the fall; it was bad.

“The important thing is that I'm okay after a very dangerous fall.

“Now I'm going to Melbourne; I'll figure out what tests I'll need to undergo and how to proceed in the next few days.”

Martin in doubt for coming races

Aprilia is yet to make any official comment on what comes next for Martin, though it seems highly unlikely that he will race next weekend at the Malaysian Grand Prix.

Australia is the start of a triple-header with Malaysia and the Qatar Grand Prix, marking a pivotal phase at this late stage of the season.

Marquez now leads the standings by 10 points after winning the sprint.

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Jorge Martin
Aprilia Racing
Jorge Martin’s first words after Australia MotoGP sprint crash
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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