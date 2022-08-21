2022 Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Warm-up Results

Warm-up results from the Austrian MotoGP at the Red Bull Ring, round 13 (of 20) in the 2022 world championship.

Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Warm-up Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'29.8s5/13308k
2Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)+0.515s4/12312k
3Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP22)+0.546s8/11312k
4Jack MillerAUSDucati Lenovo (GP22)+0.612s8/12312k
5Alex RinsSPASuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)+0.662s4/12309k
6Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+0.666s5/13313k
7Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.685s4/12309k
8Fabio Di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP21)*+0.705s5/11309k
9Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP22)+0.771s3/13310k
10Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)+0.824s9/11312k
11Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP22)+0.959s7/9312k
12Joan MirSPASuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)+1.074s9/11306k
13Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)*+1.158s10/12313k
14Raul FernandezSPAKTM Tech3 (RC16)*+1.194s5/8310k
15Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+1.201s4/11306k
16Enea BastianiniITAGresini Ducati (GP21)+1.243s4/10314k
17Miguel OliveiraPORRed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.261s4/12306k
18Andrea DoviziosoITAWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)+1.294s10/12305k
19Pol EspargaroSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.310s5/11310k
20Alex MarquezSPALCR Honda (RC213V)+1.320s8/13308k
21Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.359s5/10309k
22Stefan BradlGERRepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.752s5/12305k
23Remy GardnerAUSKTM Tech3 (RC16)*+2.225s4/8305k
24Darryn BinderRSAWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)*+2.538s4/10306k
25Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)+3.135s4/8310k

* Rookie

Pole position time:
Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati 1m 28.772s

Previous Red Bull Ring MotoGP records (no chicane):
Best lap:
Jorge Martin SPA Ducati 1m 22.643s (2021)
Fastest race lap:
Andrea Dovizioso ITA Ducati 1m 23.827s (2019)

Yamaha's world champion Fabio Quartararo halted Ducati's domination of the Austrian MotoGP timesheets as rain returned to the Red Bull Ring during an overcast warm-up.

Although slick tyres were used throughout, the rain flags were increasingly waved during the 20-minute session.

With weather forecasts warning of more rain this afternoon, riders practiced bike swaps this morning. It proved a visibly painful experience for Quartararo's nearest title rival Aleix Espargaro, who fractured his right heel at Silverstone.

The increasing rain drops prompted some riders to end warm-up early.

Quartararo - who will start fifth on the grid - set his best time on lap 5 to finish half-a-second clear of Espargaro's Aprilia team-mate Maverick Vinales. Pramac Ducati's Jack Miller was third,

Enea Bastianini, Francesco Bagnaia and Jack Miller - who will form this afternoon's all-Ducati front row - were 16th, 11th and 4th respectively this morning.

Brad Binder, who won last year's storm-interupted race by staying out on slicks, was 21st for KTM.

Fabio Quartararo takes a 22-point lead over Aleix Espargaro into this weekend’s Austrian MotoGP, but it is third in the standings Francesco Bagnaia who is very much the man of the moment.

The Ducati star had been 91 points behind Quartararo but victories at Assen and Silverstone, combined with problems for the title leaders, mean Bagnaia has slashed the gap to 49 points from the top with eight rounds to go.

That’s still a hefty margin, but from last year’s performances Bagnaia could be the man to beat not only at the Red Bull Ring this weekend, where he led for the opening 24 laps until a rain storm arrived last year, but also the following Misano (won the first race, fell while leading the second) and Aragon (winner) rounds.

The lack of long corners at the Red Bull Ring, combined with hard braking and acceleration, has certainly made the venue a Ducati favourite in the past. Andrea Iannone gave the factory its first race win since Casey Stoner at the 2016 round, followed by victories for Andrea Dovizioso and Jorge Lorenzo in 2017 and 2018, then Dovizioso again in 2019.

The 2020 Covid calendar featured two Red Bull Ring races. Dovizioso claimed what looks set to be his final MotoGP victory in the first race, before Miguel Oliveira finally broke the Ducati dominance – and made history for Tech3 KTM – with a debut win in the second.

Austrian again made two appearances last season, with a debut win for Pramac Ducati and Jorge Martin in the first being followed by a brave slicks-in-the-rain triumph for KTM’s Brad Binder in the second.

Maverick Vinales missed the second event after being suspended by Yamaha for deliberately over-revving his engine, following technical issues, the previous weekend.

Vinales wouldn’t ride an M1 again, but returns in red hot form on the Aprilia RS-GP with podiums at the last two races, including finishing second by just 0.426s to Bagnaia last time at Silverstone.

KTM has revealed more of its 2023 rider line-up this weekend by confirming the return of Pol Espargaro at Tech3, while Austria is also the last chance for Enea Bastianini and Jorge Martin to impress Ducati before a decision is made on who will replace Jack Miller, alongside Bagnaia, at the factory team in 2023.

Austrian MotoGP - Race weekend schedule (UK time)

 

 

Friday 19 August

7.25am - MotoE FP1

8am - Moto3 FP1

8.55am - MotoGP FP1

9.55am - Moto2 FP1

11.35am - MotoE FP2

12.15pm - Moto3 FP2

1.10pm - MotoGP FP2

2.10pm - Moto2 FP2

3.50pm - MotoE Qualifying 1

4.10pm - MotoE Qualifying 2

Saturday 20 August

8am - Moto3 FP3

8.55am - MotoGP FP3

9.55am - Moto2 FP3

11.35am - Moto3 Q1

12pm - Moto3 Q2

12.30pm - MotoGP FP4

1.10pm - MotoGP Q1

1.35pm - MotoGP Q2

2.10pm - Moto2 Q1

2.35pm - Moto2 Q2

3.15pm - MotoE race 1

Sunday 21 August

8am - Moto3 warm-up

8.20am - Moto2 warm-up

8.40am - MotoGP warm-up

10am - Moto3 race

11.20am - Moto2 race

1pm - MotoGP race

2.30pm - MotoE race

Silverstone: MotoGP World Championship standings
Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)180 
2=Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)158(-22)
3^1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP22)131(-49)
4^1Enea BastianiniITAGresini Ducati (GP21)118(-62)
5˅2Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP22)114(-66)
6^1Jack MillerAUSDucati Lenovo (GP22)107(-73)
7˅1Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)98(-82)
8^1Alex RinsSPASuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)84(-96)
9^3Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)82(-98)
10=Miguel OliveiraPORRed Bull KTM (RC16)81(-99)
11=Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP22)81(-99)
12˅4Joan MirSPASuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)77(-103)
13^1Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)*61(-119)
14˅1Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)60(-120)
15=Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)56(-124)
16=Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)45(-135)
17=Pol EspargaroSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)42(-138)
18=Alex MarquezSPALCR Honda (RC213V)27(-153)
19=Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)26(-154)
20=Fabio di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP21)*18(-162)
21=Darryn BinderRSAWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)*10(-170)
22=Andrea DoviziosoITAWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)10(-170)
23=Remy GardnerAUSKTM Tech3 (RC16)*9(-171)
24=Raul FernandezSPAKTM Tech3 (RC16)*5(-175)

 

 

 