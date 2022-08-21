As the opening flurry of laps came in, Enea Bastianini and Francesco Bagnaia opted for early flag-to-flag pit stop rehearsals.

With rain expected at some point a quick bike swap could be vital in gaining positions during the race.

After going fastest from Johann Zarco, Quartararo then saw his first flying lap deleted due to exceeding track limits.

Quartararo made his second lap count as he went four tenths clear of team-mate Franco Morbidelli, who was again attempting to follow the Frenchman.

As Quartararo continued to lower the benchmark time, Aleix Espargaro became the latest rider to attempt a bike swap.

But with the Aprilia rider still nursing a right foot injury from Silverstone, the Spaniard appeared to be in a lot of discomfort when jumping off his RS-GP22.

A time of 1:29.800s saw Quartararo move five tenths clear of Vinales, while the first Ducati was only sixth (Di Giannantonio).

There was an early off-track excursion for Miguel Oliveira, while Bagnaia’s slow start to morning warm-up was impacted by returning to pit lane for the second time.

Pushing hard, Miller became the latest rider to get the new chicane wrong as Stefan Bradl followed suit.

With light rain persisting for the final few minutes, no rider was able to get close to Quartararo who kept hold of his five tenths lead over Vinales.

Martin moved up to third late on which in-turn relegated Miller down to fourth, while polesitter Bastianini was only P16.