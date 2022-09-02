San Marino MotoGP, Misano - Free Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'32.313s 23/23 297k 2 Jack Miller AUS Ducati Lenovo (GP22) +0.224s 18/23 301k 3 Michele Pirro ITA Aruba.it Racing (GP22) +0.380s 15/19 301k 4 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP) +0.385s 18/18 298k 5 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP) +0.393s 16/20 299k 6 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP22) +0.439s 20/21 300k 7 Enea Bastianini ITA Gresini Ducati (GP21) +0.525s 18/19 301k 8 Alex Rins SPA Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) +0.545s 21/22 298k 9 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.668s 20/20 298k 10 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP22) +0.686s 18/21 298k 11 Pol Espargaro SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.792s 18/21 298k 12 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.894s 24/24 297k 13 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)* +0.905s 21/21 300k 14 Alex Marquez SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.940s 21/22 298k 15 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.001s 14/19 296k 16 Andrea Dovizioso ITA WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1) +1.122s 17/20 297k 17 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.249s 13/24 293k 18 Miguel Oliveira POR Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.323s 8/21 298k 19 Raul Fernandez SPA KTM Tech3 (RC16)* +1.374s 20/21 298k 20 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP22) +1.517s 18/21 298k 21 Stefan Bradl GER Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.542s 13/20 297k 22 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP21)* +1.584s 12/20 298k 23 Remy Gardner AUS KTM Tech3 (RC16)* +1.852s 14/18 293k 24 Darryn Binder RSA WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)* +2.523s 12/18 294k 25 Kazuki Watanabe JPN Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) +4.981s 23/23 292k

* Rookie

Official Misano MotoGP records:

Best lap:

Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 31.065s (2021)

Fastest race lap:

Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 32.171s (2021)

Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo gets the better of home manufacturers Ducati and Aprilia during opening practice for the 2022 San Marino MotoGP at Misano.

The reigning champion and current title leader held off the Ducatis of Jack Miller and wild-card Michele Pirro, with Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales in fourth and fifth for Aprilia.

Francesco Bagnaia, chasing a fourth win in a row this weekend, was sixth, followed by 2023 factory team-mate Enea Bastianini (Gresini).

The #63 then accidentally held up Alex Marquez when he slowed down at the end of the session, with the incident 'currently under investigation'.

Suzuki's Alex Rins was the next best Japanese bike after Quartararo, in eighth.

Luca Marini (VR46 Ducati) and Johann Zarco (Pramac Ducati) completed a top ten covered by 0.686s.

Andrea Dovizioso began his final MotoGP weekend in 16th place for RNF Yamaha.

Kazuki Watanabe, making his MotoGP debut in place of the injured Joan Mir at Suzuki, was 4.981s behind Quartararo, putting him just outside of the 105% time.

With rain a threat for Saturday and Sunday, Friday afternoon's FP2 could decide the top ten for direct access to Qualifying 2.





Francesco Bagnaia arrives at his and Ducati’s home round on the crest of a wave after victories in the last three races.



That perfect run not only put Bagnaia into an elite group of three-in-a-row winners alongside Valentino Rossi, Casey Stoner, Jorge Lorenzo, Dani Pedrosa and Marc Marquez, but transformed his title chances.



91 points adrift before the win streak began, Bagnaia is now 44 from Yamaha’s reigning champion Fabio Quartararo and just 12 behind Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro.



Bagnaia is also the only one of that trio to have taken a prior Misano victory , in 2021, plus another podium in 2020, but he also fell from the lead of two other home races.



Last year’s late mistake not only confirmed Quartararo as world champion, but gave Marc Marquez what remains his and Honda’s most recent MotoGP victory.



The Spanish star won’t be present this weekend as he continues to recover from the fourth operation on his right arm, but Marquez made his two-wheeled return on a CBR600 at Aragon on Wednesday and HRC are hoping Marquez will be fit to make a comeback at next week’s post-race test.



Meanwhile, Misano will be the final MotoGP event for Andrea Dovizioso, Marquez’s main title rival from 2017-2019, who has decided to call an early end to a difficult season at RNF Yamaha with a farewell in front of his home fans.



The 36-year-old made his grand prix debut as a 125cc wild-card back in 2001 and has gone on to take 24 victories and 103 podiums. 15 wins and 62 podiums were in the premier-class, where he raced for Honda, Ducati and Yamaha.



Dovizioso will be replaced by Yamaha test rider Cal Crutchlow for the final six rounds.



Making his very first MotoGP start this weekend, providing he meets the 105% rule, will be 31-year-old Japanese Superbike rider Kazuki Watanabe, who has been called up by Suzuki to replace the injured Joan Mir.

San Marino MotoGP - Full race weekend schedule (UK time)

Friday September 2

8am - Moto3 FP1

8.55am - MotoGP FP1

9.55am - Moto2 FP1

12.15am - Moto3 FP2

1.10pm - MotoGP FP2

2.10pm - Moto2 FP2

Saturday September 3

8am - Moto3 FP3

8.55am - MotoGP FP3

9.55am - Moto2 FP3

12pm - Moto3 Q2

12.30pm - MotoGP FP4

1.10pm - MotoGP Q1

1.35pm - MotoGP Q2

2.10pm - Moto2 Q1

2.35pm - Moto2 Q2

Sunday September 4

8am - Moto3 warm-up

8.20am - Moto2 warm-up

8.40am - MotoGP warm-up

10am - Moto3 race

11.20am - Moto2 race

1pm - MotoGP race