Francesco Bagnaia handed grid penalty for Misano MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia suffers an early setback in his quest to win a fourth MotoGP race in a row at Misano on Sunday.
The factory Ducati star has been handed a three-place grid penalty for ‘riding slow on the racing line in FP1 and causing a dangerous situation for other riders’ in the closing stages of Friday morning’s practice session at his home event.
LCR Honda's Alex Marquez and Bagnaia's 2023 team-mate Enea Bastianini were the riders directly behind Bagnaia at the time of the incident.
Incident under investigation— MotoGP (@MotoGP) September 2, 2022
Stewards will be looking at this moment between @PeccoBagnaia and @alexmarquez73 #SanMarinoGP pic.twitter.com/Gr4rSU46YC
Bagnaia has halved the points gap to Fabio Quartararo over recent rounds but remains 44 adrift of the Yamaha rider and 12 behind Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro, with seven rounds remaining.
Quartararo was fastest in opening practice, with Espargaro fourth and Bagnaia sixth.
- 2023 MotoGP World Championship - Rider line-up so far
- San Marino MotoGP, Misano - Free Practice (1) Results