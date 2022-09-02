Francesco Bagnaia handed grid penalty for Misano MotoGP

The factory Ducati star has been handed a three-place grid penalty for ‘riding slow on the racing line in FP1 and causing a dangerous situation for other riders’ in the closing stages of Friday morning’s practice session at his home event.

LCR Honda's Alex Marquez and Bagnaia's 2023 team-mate Enea Bastianini were the riders directly behind Bagnaia at the time of the incident.

Bagnaia has halved the points gap to Fabio Quartararo over recent rounds but remains 44 adrift of the Yamaha rider and 12 behind Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro, with seven rounds remaining.

Quartararo was fastest in opening practice, with Espargaro fourth and Bagnaia sixth.