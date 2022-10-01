2022 Thailand MotoGP, Buriram - Free Practice (3) Results
Free Practice (3) results from the Thailand MotoGP at Buriram, round 17 of 20 in the 2022 world championship.
|Thailand MotoGP, Buriram - Free Practice (3) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|1'30.205s
|16/18
|336k
|2
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Ducati Lenovo (GP22)
|+0.012s
|18/18
|335k
|3
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.105s
|18/23
|334k
|4
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.200s
|21/21
|333k
|5
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)
|+0.239s
|21/23
|333k
|6
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|+0.284s
|19/21
|336k
|7
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP21)
|+0.287s
|18/19
|336k
|8
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)*
|+0.308s
|16/20
|335k
|9
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+0.311s
|19/22
|335k
|10
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.321s
|20/21
|334k
|11
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.613s
|15/20
|331k
|12
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|+0.626s
|17/18
|334k
|13
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.687s
|17/18
|333k
|14
|Cal Crutchlow
|GBR
|WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)
|+0.701s
|17/18
|330k
|15
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|KTM Tech3 (RC16)*
|+0.723s
|18/19
|330k
|16
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP21)*
|+0.736s
|17/19
|333k
|17
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP22)
|+0.939s
|4/17
|336k
|18
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|+0.973s
|17/19
|335k
|19
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.975s
|18/20
|331k
|20
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.226s
|5/21
|332k
|21
|Tetsuta Nagashima
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.438s
|21/21
|329k
|22
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)*
|+1.481s
|18/19
|328k
|23
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)
|+1.623s
|18/19
|328k
|24
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|KTM Tech3 (RC16)*
|No Time
|0/0
|0
|Riders directly to Qualifying 2 - Top 10 Combined Practice Times:
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|1
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|2
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Ducati Lenovo (GP22)
|3
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|4
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP22)
|5
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|6
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|7
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)
|8
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP21)
|9
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)
|10
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
* Rookie
Official Buriram MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Fabio Quartararo FRA Yamaha 1m 29.719s (2019)
Fastest race lap:
Marc Marquez SPA Honda 1m 30.904s (2019)
Jorge Martin heads Jack Miller during a dry Free Practice 3 for the Thailand MotoGP at Buriram, while the likes of Marc Marquez and Aleix Espargaro miss out on a top ten place and will need to fight for the final two Q2 places in Qualifying 1.
Marquez had remained comfortably inside the combined top ten until the late time attacks, when the Repsol Honda rider got out of shape into the final corner on his final flying lap.
Jack Miller, just behind the #93, cut around the RCV on the exit to claim second place behind Martin, before the Australian lost the front of his factory Desmosedici a few turns later at the hairpin.
Johann Zarco and Francesco Bagnaia took third and fourth on combined practice times despite being among almost half of the grid that failed to improve this morning.
Yamaha's world championship leader Fabio Quartararo was third in the session and fifth, behind the Ducatis, on combined times. KTM's Brad Binder, Suzuki's Alex Rins and then satellite Ducati riders Enea Bastianini, Marco Bezzecchi and Luca Marini complete the direct Qualifying 2 rider.
After a difficult Friday fighting grip problems, Aprilia riders Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales continued to battle grip issues this morning, Vinales visibly frustrated as he repeatedly ran wide.
Yamaha test rider Cal Crutchlow, taking part in the third event of his six-race comeback in place of the retired Andrea Dovizioso at RNF, injured his right ankle in a huge Friday afternoon highside.
Danilo Petrucci began his second day on the Suzuki MotoGP machine by cutting the gap to 1.6s.
Raul Fernandez did not ride did to sromach problems.
Fabio Quartararo takes an extended 18-point world championship lead over Francesco Bagnaia into the final four rounds, after the Italian’s last lap accident at Motegi.
The Japanese Grand Prix was also a race to forget for Aleix Espargaro, who has slipped 25 points from the top after technical issues forced a last-minute bike swap, leaving him 16th.
The last time MotoGP raced at Buriram, in 2019, Marc Marquez - on pole at Motegi last weekend - narrowly held off then rookie Quartararo to wrap up his eighth world title, with Maverick Vinales completing a podium covered by just 1.3s.
MotoGP welcomes back Danilo Petrucci this weekend. Fresh from finishing runner-up in the MotoAmerica Superbike championship, the double premier-class winner (with Ducati) is stepping in at Suzuki for the injured Joan Mir.
Petrucci won’t be the only substitute on track, with HRC test rider Tetsuta Nagashima, who crashed out of a MotoGP race debut last weekend at Motegi, called up in place of injured countryman Takaaki Nakagami at LCR Honda.
Wet weather is forecast throughout the Buriram event.
As with the other end of season ‘flyaways’, absent from the calendar since Covid restrictions in 2019, ten riders have no prior experience of racing in MotoGP at Buriram: Brad Binder, Alex Marquez, Jorge Martin, Enea Bastianini, Luca Marini, plus this year’s rookies Marco Bezzecchi, Fabio di Giannantonio, Darryn Binder, Remy Gardner and Raul Fernandez.
Thailand MotoGP schedule
Friday September 30
3am - Moto3 FP1
3.55am - Moto2 FP1
4.50am - MotoGP FP1
7.15am - Moto3 FP2
8.10am - Moto2 FP2
9.05am - MotoGP FP2
Saturday October 1
3am - Moto3 FP3
3.55am - Moto2 FP3
4.50am - MotoGP FP3
6.35am - Moto3 Q1
7am - Moto3 Q2
7.30am - Moto2 Q1
7.55am - Moto2 Q2
8.25am - MotoGP FP4
9.05am - MotoGP Q1
9.30am - MotoGP Q2
Sunday October 2
4am - Moto3 warm-up
4.20am - Moto2 warm-up
4.40am - MotoGP warm-up
6am - Moto3 race
7.20am - Moto2 race
9am - MotoGP race
|Motegi: MotoGP World Championship standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|219
|2
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP22)
|201
|(-18)
|3
|=
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|194
|(-25)
|4
|=
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP21)
|170
|(-49)
|5
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Ducati Lenovo (GP22)
|159
|(-60)
|6
|^1
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|148
|(-71)
|7
|˅1
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|138
|(-81)
|8
|^1
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|120
|(-99)
|9
|^1
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|113
|(-106)
|10
|˅2
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)
|108
|(-111)
|11
|=
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|106
|(-113)
|12
|=
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|101
|(-118)
|13
|^1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)*
|80
|(-139)
|14
|˅1
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)
|77
|(-142)
|15
|=
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|73
|(-146)
|16
|^1
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|47
|(-172)
|17
|˅1
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|46
|(-173)
|18
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|42
|(-177)
|19
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|28
|(-191)
|20
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP21)*
|23
|(-196)
|21
|=
|Andrea Dovizioso
|ITA
|WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)
|15
|(-204)
|22
|=
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)*
|10
|(-209)
|23
|=
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|KTM Tech3 (RC16)*
|9
|(-210)
|24
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|KTM Tech3 (RC16)*
|8
|(-211)
|25
|^1
|Cal Crutchlow
|GBR
|WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)
|3
|(-216)
|26
|˅1
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|2
|(-217)