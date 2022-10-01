Thailand MotoGP, Buriram - Free Practice (3) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP22) 1'30.205s 16/18 336k 2 Jack Miller AUS Ducati Lenovo (GP22) +0.012s 18/18 335k 3 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.105s 18/23 334k 4 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.200s 21/21 333k 5 Alex Rins SPA Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) +0.239s 21/23 333k 6 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP22) +0.284s 19/21 336k 7 Enea Bastianini ITA Gresini Ducati (GP21) +0.287s 18/19 336k 8 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)* +0.308s 16/20 335k 9 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.311s 19/22 335k 10 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.321s 20/21 334k 11 Miguel Oliveira POR Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.613s 15/20 331k 12 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP) +0.626s 17/18 334k 13 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.687s 17/18 333k 14 Cal Crutchlow GBR WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1) +0.701s 17/18 330k 15 Remy Gardner AUS KTM Tech3 (RC16)* +0.723s 18/19 330k 16 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP21)* +0.736s 17/19 333k 17 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP22) +0.939s 4/17 336k 18 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP) +0.973s 17/19 335k 19 Pol Espargaro SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.975s 18/20 331k 20 Alex Marquez SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.226s 5/21 332k 21 Tetsuta Nagashima JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.438s 21/21 329k 22 Darryn Binder RSA WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)* +1.481s 18/19 328k 23 Danilo Petrucci ITA Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) +1.623s 18/19 328k 24 Raul Fernandez SPA KTM Tech3 (RC16)* No Time 0/0 0

Riders directly to Qualifying 2 - Top 10 Combined Practice Times: Pos Rider Nat Team 1 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP22) 2 Jack Miller AUS Ducati Lenovo (GP22) 3 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP22) 4 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP22) 5 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 6 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 7 Alex Rins SPA Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 8 Enea Bastianini ITA Gresini Ducati (GP21) 9 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP21) 10 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)

* Rookie

Official Buriram MotoGP records:

Best lap:

Fabio Quartararo FRA Yamaha 1m 29.719s (2019)

Fastest race lap:

Marc Marquez SPA Honda 1m 30.904s (2019)

Jorge Martin heads Jack Miller during a dry Free Practice 3 for the Thailand MotoGP at Buriram, while the likes of Marc Marquez and Aleix Espargaro miss out on a top ten place and will need to fight for the final two Q2 places in Qualifying 1.

Marquez had remained comfortably inside the combined top ten until the late time attacks, when the Repsol Honda rider got out of shape into the final corner on his final flying lap.

Jack Miller, just behind the #93, cut around the RCV on the exit to claim second place behind Martin, before the Australian lost the front of his factory Desmosedici a few turns later at the hairpin.

Johann Zarco and Francesco Bagnaia took third and fourth on combined practice times despite being among almost half of the grid that failed to improve this morning.

Yamaha's world championship leader Fabio Quartararo was third in the session and fifth, behind the Ducatis, on combined times. KTM's Brad Binder, Suzuki's Alex Rins and then satellite Ducati riders Enea Bastianini, Marco Bezzecchi and Luca Marini complete the direct Qualifying 2 rider.

After a difficult Friday fighting grip problems, Aprilia riders Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales continued to battle grip issues this morning, Vinales visibly frustrated as he repeatedly ran wide.

Yamaha test rider Cal Crutchlow, taking part in the third event of his six-race comeback in place of the retired Andrea Dovizioso at RNF, injured his right ankle in a huge Friday afternoon highside.

Danilo Petrucci began his second day on the Suzuki MotoGP machine by cutting the gap to 1.6s.

Raul Fernandez did not ride did to sromach problems.

Thailand MotoGP schedule

Fabio Quartararo takes an extended 18-point world championship lead over Francesco Bagnaia into the final four rounds, after the Italian’s last lap accident at Motegi.The Japanese Grand Prix was also a race to forget for Aleix Espargaro, who has slipped 25 points from the top after technical issues forced a last-minute bike swap, leaving him 16th.The last time MotoGP raced at Buriram, in 2019, Marc Marquez - on pole at Motegi last weekend - narrowly held off then rookie Quartararo to wrap up his eighth world title, with Maverick Vinales completing a podium covered by just 1.3s.MotoGP welcomes back Danilo Petrucci this weekend. Fresh from finishing runner-up in the MotoAmerica Superbike championship, the double premier-class winner (with Ducati) is stepping in at Suzuki for the injured Joan Mir.Petrucci won’t be the only substitute on track, with HRC test rider Tetsuta Nagashima, who crashed out of a MotoGP race debut last weekend at Motegi, called up in place of injured countryman Takaaki Nakagami at LCR Honda.Wet weather is forecast throughout the Buriram event.As with the other end of season ‘flyaways’, absent from the calendar since Covid restrictions in 2019, ten riders have no prior experience of racing in MotoGP at Buriram: Brad Binder, Alex Marquez, Jorge Martin, Enea Bastianini, Luca Marini, plus this year’s rookies Marco Bezzecchi, Fabio di Giannantonio, Darryn Binder, Remy Gardner and Raul Fernandez.

Friday September 30

3am - Moto3 FP1

3.55am - Moto2 FP1

4.50am - MotoGP FP1

7.15am - Moto3 FP2

8.10am - Moto2 FP2

9.05am - MotoGP FP2

Saturday October 1

3am - Moto3 FP3

3.55am - Moto2 FP3

4.50am - MotoGP FP3

6.35am - Moto3 Q1

7am - Moto3 Q2

7.30am - Moto2 Q1

7.55am - Moto2 Q2

8.25am - MotoGP FP4

9.05am - MotoGP Q1

9.30am - MotoGP Q2

Sunday October 2

4am - Moto3 warm-up

4.20am - Moto2 warm-up

4.40am - MotoGP warm-up

6am - Moto3 race

7.20am - Moto2 race

9am - MotoGP race