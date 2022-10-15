2022 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Free Practice (3) Results

15 Oct 2022
Marc

Free Practice (3) results from the Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island, round 18 of 20 in the 2022 world championship.

 
Pos RiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1^5Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)1'28.462s20/20348k
2^18Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+0.130s19/20346k
3^7Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP22)+0.154s15/20352k
4^3Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)+0.177s21/21348k
5˅3Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)*+0.228s20/21350k
6^7Jack MillerAUSDucati Lenovo (GP22)+0.259s21/22350k
7^7Alex MarquezSPALCR Honda (RC213V)+0.303s22/22347k
8=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP22)+0.306s18/19352k
9˅4Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)+0.315s19/20348k
10˅6Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.396s23/23348k
11˅10Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP22)+0.441s19/20351k
12=Joan MirSPASuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)+0.458s19/20350k
13^5Cal CrutchlowGBRWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)+0.483s20/20344k
14˅5Enea BastianiniITAGresini Ducati (GP21)+0.561s19/20354k
15˅12Pol EspargaroSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.633s17/18345k
16˅5Miguel OliveiraPORRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.671s19/19340k
17˅1Alex RinsSPASuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)+0.682s20/20348k
18˅1Fabio Di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP21)*+1.064s20/20346k
19^2Raul FernandezSPAKTM Tech3 (RC16)*+1.065s17/17341k
20˅5Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.127s22/22346k
21˅2Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.192s17/22345k
22=Remy GardnerAUSKTM Tech3 (RC16)*+1.229s20/21341k
23^1Tetsuta NagashimaJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+1.611s18/19345k
24˅1Darryn BinderRSAWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)*+1.874s18/20341k

* Rookie

Key:
^X Rider is X positions higher than FP2.
= Rider is same position as FP2.
˅X Rider is X positions lower than FP2.

Official Phillip Island MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Marc Marquez SPA Honda 1m 28.108s (2013)
Fastest race lap:
Jorge Lorenzo SPA Yamaha 1m 27.899s (2013)

Marc Marquez moves to the top during a dry but cool Free Practice 3 for the Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island, while world championship leader Fabio Quartararo snatches the final direct Qualifying 2 place on his very last lap.

The Frenchman had earlier topped the session before being repeatedly pushed down the order by time attacks from his rivals.

Francesco Bagnaia's fortunes went in the other direction, being ranked near the back before joining fellow the likes of fellow Ducati riders Luca Marini and Jorge Martin in making big gains on new soft rubber (after a chat from Casey Stoner).

But it was Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro who emerged best of the title top three, the Spaniard also towing Marquez's Repsol Honda into P1 on the last lap.

Friday leader Johann Zarco (Pramac) was among those left outside the top ten and heading for Qualifying 1.

All riders set their best laps of the weekend so far in FP3.



MotoGP begins a three-race title showdown with Yamaha’s reigning champion Fabio Quartararo and Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia separated by just two points heading into Phillip Island.

Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro also gained ground on Quartararo in Buriram to sit 20-points drift, with Enea Bastianini (-39) and home star Jack Miller (-40) – the highest scoring rider in the last three races - also still in world championship contention.

After roller-coaster fortunes for the top three in recent rounds, the Phillip Island weather could throw up yet more turmoil during what is the first Australian MotoGP since 2019, due to previous covid restrictions.

Joan Mir is back for Suzuki, while Yamaha test rider Cal Crutchlow returns to the scene of his 2016 victory as he starts the second half of an unexpected MotoGP return at RNF.

Takaaki Nakagami remains absent after needing a skin graft on his injured hand, with countryman and Honda test rider Tetsuta Nagashima again taking his place at LCR Honda.

As with the other end of season ‘flyaways’, absent since 2019, ten of the full time riders have no prior MotoGP experience at Phillip Island: Brad Binder, Alex Marquez, Jorge Martin, Enea Bastianini and Luca Marini, plus this year’s rookies Marco Bezzecchi, Fabio di Giannantonio, Darryn Binder, Remy Gardner and Raul Fernandez.

2022 Australia MotoGP - Full race weekend schedule (UK time)

Thursday 12th/Friday 13th October

23:00 - 23:40pm (Thu) Moto3 FP1

23:55 - 00:40am (Thu/Fri) MotoGP FP1

00:55 - 01:35am (Fri) Moto2 FP1

03:15 - 03:55am (Fri) Moto3 FP2

04:10 - 04:55am (Fri) MotoGP FP2

05:10 - 05:50am (Fri) Moto2 FP2

Friday 13th/Saturday 14th October

23:00 - 23:40pm (Fri) Moto3 FP3

23:55 - 00:40am (Fri/Sat) MotoGP FP3

00:55 - 01:35am (Sat) Moto2 FP3 

02:35 - 02:50am (Sat) Moto3 Q1

03:00 - 03:15am (Sat) Moto3 Q2

03:30 - 04:00am (Sat) MotoGP FP4

04:10 - 04:25am (Sat) MotoGP Q1

04:35 - 04:50am (Sat) MotoGP Q2

05:10 - 05:25am (Sat) Moto2 Q1

05:35 - 05:50am (Sat) Moto2 Q2

Saturday 14th/Sunday 15th October

23:00 - 23:10pm (Sat) Moto3 Warm Up

23:20 - 23:30pm (Sat) Moto2 Warm Up

23:40 - 00:00pm (Sat) MotoGP Warm Up

01:00am (Sun) Moto3 Race

02:20am (Sun) Moto2 Race

04:00am (Sun) MotoGP Race

Buriram: MotoGP World Championship standings
Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)219 
2=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP22)217(-2)
3=Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)199(-20)
4=Enea BastianiniITAGresini Ducati (GP21)180(-39)
5=Jack MillerAUSDucati Lenovo (GP22)179(-40)
6=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)154(-65)
7=Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP22)151(-68)
8^3Miguel OliveiraPORRed Bull KTM (RC16)131(-88)
9˅1Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP22)127(-92)
10˅1Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)122(-97)
11˅1Alex RinsSPASuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)112(-107)
12=Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)101(-118)
13^2Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)84(-135)
14˅1Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)*80(-139)
15˅1Joan MirSPASuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)77(-142)
16^2Alex MarquezSPALCR Honda (RC213V)50(-169)
17˅1Pol EspargaroSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)49(-170)
18˅1Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)46(-173)
19=Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)31(-188)
20=Fabio di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP21)*23(-196)
21=Andrea DoviziosoITAWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)15(-204)
22=Darryn BinderRSAWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)*10(-209)
23=Remy GardnerAUSKTM Tech3 (RC16)*9(-210)
24=Raul FernandezSPAKTM Tech3 (RC16)*9(-210)
25=Cal CrutchlowGBRWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)3(-216)
26=Stefan BradlGERRepsol Honda (RC213V)2(-217)
 