2022 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Free Practice (3) Results
Free Practice (3) results from the Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island, round 18 of 20 in the 2022 world championship.
|2022 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Free Practice (3) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|^5
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|1'28.462s
|20/20
|348k
|2
|^18
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+0.130s
|19/20
|346k
|3
|^7
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|+0.154s
|15/20
|352k
|4
|^3
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|+0.177s
|21/21
|348k
|5
|˅3
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)*
|+0.228s
|20/21
|350k
|6
|^7
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Ducati Lenovo (GP22)
|+0.259s
|21/22
|350k
|7
|^7
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+0.303s
|22/22
|347k
|8
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP22)
|+0.306s
|18/19
|352k
|9
|˅4
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|+0.315s
|19/20
|348k
|10
|˅6
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.396s
|23/23
|348k
|11
|˅10
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|+0.441s
|19/20
|351k
|12
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)
|+0.458s
|19/20
|350k
|13
|^5
|Cal Crutchlow
|GBR
|WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)
|+0.483s
|20/20
|344k
|14
|˅5
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP21)
|+0.561s
|19/20
|354k
|15
|˅12
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.633s
|17/18
|345k
|16
|˅5
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.671s
|19/19
|340k
|17
|˅1
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)
|+0.682s
|20/20
|348k
|18
|˅1
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP21)*
|+1.064s
|20/20
|346k
|19
|^2
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|KTM Tech3 (RC16)*
|+1.065s
|17/17
|341k
|20
|˅5
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.127s
|22/22
|346k
|21
|˅2
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.192s
|17/22
|345k
|22
|=
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|KTM Tech3 (RC16)*
|+1.229s
|20/21
|341k
|23
|^1
|Tetsuta Nagashima
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.611s
|18/19
|345k
|24
|˅1
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)*
|+1.874s
|18/20
|341k
* Rookie
Key:
^X Rider is X positions higher than FP2.
= Rider is same position as FP2.
˅X Rider is X positions lower than FP2.
Official Phillip Island MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Marc Marquez SPA Honda 1m 28.108s (2013)
Fastest race lap:
Jorge Lorenzo SPA Yamaha 1m 27.899s (2013)
Marc Marquez moves to the top during a dry but cool Free Practice 3 for the Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island, while world championship leader Fabio Quartararo snatches the final direct Qualifying 2 place on his very last lap.
The Frenchman had earlier topped the session before being repeatedly pushed down the order by time attacks from his rivals.
Francesco Bagnaia's fortunes went in the other direction, being ranked near the back before joining fellow the likes of fellow Ducati riders Luca Marini and Jorge Martin in making big gains on new soft rubber (after a chat from Casey Stoner).
But it was Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro who emerged best of the title top three, the Spaniard also towing Marquez's Repsol Honda into P1 on the last lap.
Friday leader Johann Zarco (Pramac) was among those left outside the top ten and heading for Qualifying 1.
All riders set their best laps of the weekend so far in FP3.
MotoGP begins a three-race title showdown with Yamaha’s reigning champion Fabio Quartararo and Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia separated by just two points heading into Phillip Island.
Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro also gained ground on Quartararo in Buriram to sit 20-points drift, with Enea Bastianini (-39) and home star Jack Miller (-40) – the highest scoring rider in the last three races - also still in world championship contention.
After roller-coaster fortunes for the top three in recent rounds, the Phillip Island weather could throw up yet more turmoil during what is the first Australian MotoGP since 2019, due to previous covid restrictions.
Joan Mir is back for Suzuki, while Yamaha test rider Cal Crutchlow returns to the scene of his 2016 victory as he starts the second half of an unexpected MotoGP return at RNF.
Takaaki Nakagami remains absent after needing a skin graft on his injured hand, with countryman and Honda test rider Tetsuta Nagashima again taking his place at LCR Honda.
As with the other end of season ‘flyaways’, absent since 2019, ten of the full time riders have no prior MotoGP experience at Phillip Island: Brad Binder, Alex Marquez, Jorge Martin, Enea Bastianini and Luca Marini, plus this year’s rookies Marco Bezzecchi, Fabio di Giannantonio, Darryn Binder, Remy Gardner and Raul Fernandez.
2022 Australia MotoGP - Full race weekend schedule (UK time)
Thursday 12th/Friday 13th October
23:00 - 23:40pm (Thu) Moto3 FP1
23:55 - 00:40am (Thu/Fri) MotoGP FP1
00:55 - 01:35am (Fri) Moto2 FP1
03:15 - 03:55am (Fri) Moto3 FP2
04:10 - 04:55am (Fri) MotoGP FP2
05:10 - 05:50am (Fri) Moto2 FP2
Friday 13th/Saturday 14th October
23:00 - 23:40pm (Fri) Moto3 FP3
23:55 - 00:40am (Fri/Sat) MotoGP FP3
00:55 - 01:35am (Sat) Moto2 FP3
02:35 - 02:50am (Sat) Moto3 Q1
03:00 - 03:15am (Sat) Moto3 Q2
03:30 - 04:00am (Sat) MotoGP FP4
04:10 - 04:25am (Sat) MotoGP Q1
04:35 - 04:50am (Sat) MotoGP Q2
05:10 - 05:25am (Sat) Moto2 Q1
05:35 - 05:50am (Sat) Moto2 Q2
Saturday 14th/Sunday 15th October
23:00 - 23:10pm (Sat) Moto3 Warm Up
23:20 - 23:30pm (Sat) Moto2 Warm Up
23:40 - 00:00pm (Sat) MotoGP Warm Up
01:00am (Sun) Moto3 Race
02:20am (Sun) Moto2 Race
04:00am (Sun) MotoGP Race
|Buriram: MotoGP World Championship standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|219
|2
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP22)
|217
|(-2)
|3
|=
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|199
|(-20)
|4
|=
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP21)
|180
|(-39)
|5
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Ducati Lenovo (GP22)
|179
|(-40)
|6
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|154
|(-65)
|7
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|151
|(-68)
|8
|^3
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|131
|(-88)
|9
|˅1
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|127
|(-92)
|10
|˅1
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|122
|(-97)
|11
|˅1
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)
|112
|(-107)
|12
|=
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|101
|(-118)
|13
|^2
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|84
|(-135)
|14
|˅1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)*
|80
|(-139)
|15
|˅1
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)
|77
|(-142)
|16
|^2
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|50
|(-169)
|17
|˅1
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|49
|(-170)
|18
|˅1
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|46
|(-173)
|19
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|31
|(-188)
|20
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP21)*
|23
|(-196)
|21
|=
|Andrea Dovizioso
|ITA
|WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)
|15
|(-204)
|22
|=
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)*
|10
|(-209)
|23
|=
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|KTM Tech3 (RC16)*
|9
|(-210)
|24
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|KTM Tech3 (RC16)*
|9
|(-210)
|25
|=
|Cal Crutchlow
|GBR
|WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)
|3
|(-216)
|26
|=
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|2
|(-217)