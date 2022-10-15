2022 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Free Practice (3) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 ^5 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 1'28.462s 20/20 348k 2 ^18 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.130s 19/20 346k 3 ^7 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP22) +0.154s 15/20 352k 4 ^3 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP) +0.177s 21/21 348k 5 ˅3 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)* +0.228s 20/21 350k 6 ^7 Jack Miller AUS Ducati Lenovo (GP22) +0.259s 21/22 350k 7 ^7 Alex Marquez SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.303s 22/22 347k 8 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP22) +0.306s 18/19 352k 9 ˅4 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP) +0.315s 19/20 348k 10 ˅6 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.396s 23/23 348k 11 ˅10 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP22) +0.441s 19/20 351k 12 = Joan Mir SPA Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) +0.458s 19/20 350k 13 ^5 Cal Crutchlow GBR WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1) +0.483s 20/20 344k 14 ˅5 Enea Bastianini ITA Gresini Ducati (GP21) +0.561s 19/20 354k 15 ˅12 Pol Espargaro SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.633s 17/18 345k 16 ˅5 Miguel Oliveira POR Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.671s 19/19 340k 17 ˅1 Alex Rins SPA Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) +0.682s 20/20 348k 18 ˅1 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP21)* +1.064s 20/20 346k 19 ^2 Raul Fernandez SPA KTM Tech3 (RC16)* +1.065s 17/17 341k 20 ˅5 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.127s 22/22 346k 21 ˅2 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.192s 17/22 345k 22 = Remy Gardner AUS KTM Tech3 (RC16)* +1.229s 20/21 341k 23 ^1 Tetsuta Nagashima JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.611s 18/19 345k 24 ˅1 Darryn Binder RSA WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)* +1.874s 18/20 341k

* Rookie

Key:

^X Rider is X positions higher than FP2.

= Rider is same position as FP2.

˅X Rider is X positions lower than FP2.

Official Phillip Island MotoGP records:

Best lap:

Marc Marquez SPA Honda 1m 28.108s (2013)

Fastest race lap:

Jorge Lorenzo SPA Yamaha 1m 27.899s (2013)

Marc Marquez moves to the top during a dry but cool Free Practice 3 for the Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island, while world championship leader Fabio Quartararo snatches the final direct Qualifying 2 place on his very last lap.

The Frenchman had earlier topped the session before being repeatedly pushed down the order by time attacks from his rivals.

Francesco Bagnaia's fortunes went in the other direction, being ranked near the back before joining fellow the likes of fellow Ducati riders Luca Marini and Jorge Martin in making big gains on new soft rubber (after a chat from Casey Stoner).

But it was Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro who emerged best of the title top three, the Spaniard also towing Marquez's Repsol Honda into P1 on the last lap.

Friday leader Johann Zarco (Pramac) was among those left outside the top ten and heading for Qualifying 1.

All riders set their best laps of the weekend so far in FP3.





MotoGP begins a three-race title showdown with Yamaha’s reigning champion Fabio Quartararo and Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia separated by just two points heading into Phillip Island.



Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro also gained ground on Quartararo in Buriram to sit 20-points drift, with Enea Bastianini (-39) and home star Jack Miller (-40) – the highest scoring rider in the last three races - also still in world championship contention.



After roller-coaster fortunes for the top three in recent rounds, the Phillip Island weather could throw up yet more turmoil during what is the first Australian MotoGP since 2019, due to previous covid restrictions.



Joan Mir is back for Suzuki, while Yamaha test rider Cal Crutchlow returns to the scene of his 2016 victory as he starts the second half of an unexpected MotoGP return at RNF.



Takaaki Nakagami remains absent after needing a skin graft on his injured hand, with countryman and Honda test rider Tetsuta Nagashima again taking his place at LCR Honda.



As with the other end of season ‘flyaways’, absent since 2019, ten of the full time riders have no prior MotoGP experience at Phillip Island: Brad Binder, Alex Marquez, Jorge Martin, Enea Bastianini and Luca Marini, plus this year’s rookies Marco Bezzecchi, Fabio di Giannantonio, Darryn Binder, Remy Gardner and Raul Fernandez.



2022 Australia MotoGP - Full race weekend schedule (UK time)

Thursday 12th/Friday 13th October

23:00 - 23:40pm (Thu) Moto3 FP1

23:55 - 00:40am (Thu/Fri) MotoGP FP1

00:55 - 01:35am (Fri) Moto2 FP1

03:15 - 03:55am (Fri) Moto3 FP2

04:10 - 04:55am (Fri) MotoGP FP2

05:10 - 05:50am (Fri) Moto2 FP2

Friday 13th/Saturday 14th October

23:00 - 23:40pm (Fri) Moto3 FP3

23:55 - 00:40am (Fri/Sat) MotoGP FP3

00:55 - 01:35am (Sat) Moto2 FP3

02:35 - 02:50am (Sat) Moto3 Q1

03:00 - 03:15am (Sat) Moto3 Q2

03:30 - 04:00am (Sat) MotoGP FP4

04:10 - 04:25am (Sat) MotoGP Q1

04:35 - 04:50am (Sat) MotoGP Q2

05:10 - 05:25am (Sat) Moto2 Q1

05:35 - 05:50am (Sat) Moto2 Q2

Saturday 14th/Sunday 15th October

23:00 - 23:10pm (Sat) Moto3 Warm Up

23:20 - 23:30pm (Sat) Moto2 Warm Up

23:40 - 00:00pm (Sat) MotoGP Warm Up

01:00am (Sun) Moto3 Race

02:20am (Sun) Moto2 Race

04:00am (Sun) MotoGP Race