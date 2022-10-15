After the ‘Gardner Straight’, ‘Doohan Corner’ (Turn 1) and ‘Stoner Corner’ (Turn 3), Turn 4 hairpin at the famous seaside circuit will now be officially titled ‘Miller Corner’.

Previously known as the Honda hairpin, Turn 4 features one of the few hard-braking zones of the circuit and is one of the main overtaking areas.

Four-time MotoGP race winner Miller, Australia’s most successful rider since Stoner, attended the renaming ceremony alongside circuit officials at lunchtime on Saturday.

Miller is currently fifth in the world championship and still in with a mathematical title chance.

The newly married 27-year-old, runner-up in Moto3 before starting his premier-class career with Honda in 2015, will switch from Ducati to KTM next season.

Remy Gardner's departure for WorldSBK next season also means Miller will once again be the only Australian on the MotoGP grid in 2023.