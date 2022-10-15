2022 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Free Practice (4) Results
Free Practice (4) results from the Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island, round 18 of 20 in the 2022 world championship.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|1
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP)
|2
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|3
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)*
|4
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP22)
|5
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)
|6
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|7
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|8
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP)
|9
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Ducati Lenovo (GP22)
|10
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|11
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|12
|Cal Crutchlow
|GBR
|WithU RNF Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|13
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|14
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|15
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP21)
|16
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|17
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)
|18
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|19
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP21)*
|20
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|21
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|KTM Tech3 (RC16)*
|22
|Tetsuta Nagashima
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|23
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|KTM Tech3 (RC16)*
|24
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|WithU RNF Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
TIMES TO FOLLOW
* Rookie
Official Phillip Island MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Marc Marquez SPA Honda 1m 28.108s (2013)
Fastest race lap:
Jorge Lorenzo SPA Yamaha 1m 27.899s (2013)
Ducati and Aprilia dominate the top of the timesheets during final practice for the 2022 Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island with Maverick Vinales fastest from Johann Zarco, rookie Marco Bezzecchi and title contender Francesco Bagnaia.
At one stage there were no Japanese machines in the top seven as the improved weather saw hard tyres, front and especially rear, used by most of the grid for the first time this weekend.
Vinales then put Aprilia on top after a late switch to the mediums, which Joan Mir also used to claim an impressive fifth for Suzuki and break up some of the European machine dominance.
Yamaha's world championship leader Fabio Quartararo also moved away from the hards (medium front and, surprisingly, a used soft rear) to take a late sixth ahead of Jorge Martin and Vinales' team-mate Aleix Espargaro.
Alex Marquez became the first faller in the MotoGP class this weekend, sliding off at Siberia.
Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten after third free practice, including Friday leader Zarco, will now get underway.
MotoGP begins a three-race title showdown with Yamaha’s reigning champion Fabio Quartararo and Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia separated by just two points heading into Phillip Island.
Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro also gained ground on Quartararo in Buriram to sit 20-points drift, with Enea Bastianini (-39) and home star Jack Miller (-40) – the highest scoring rider in the last three races - also still in world championship contention.
After roller-coaster fortunes for the top three in recent rounds, the Phillip Island weather could throw up yet more turmoil during what is the first Australian MotoGP since 2019, due to previous covid restrictions.
Joan Mir is back for Suzuki, while Yamaha test rider Cal Crutchlow returns to the scene of his 2016 victory as he starts the second half of an unexpected MotoGP return at RNF.
Takaaki Nakagami remains absent after needing a skin graft on his injured hand, with countryman and Honda test rider Tetsuta Nagashima again taking his place at LCR Honda.
As with the other end of season ‘flyaways’, absent since 2019, ten of the full time riders have no prior MotoGP experience at Phillip Island: Brad Binder, Alex Marquez, Jorge Martin, Enea Bastianini and Luca Marini, plus this year’s rookies Marco Bezzecchi, Fabio di Giannantonio, Darryn Binder, Remy Gardner and Raul Fernandez.
2022 Australia MotoGP - Full race weekend schedule (UK time)
Thursday 12th/Friday 13th October
23:00 - 23:40pm (Thu) Moto3 FP1
23:55 - 00:40am (Thu/Fri) MotoGP FP1
00:55 - 01:35am (Fri) Moto2 FP1
03:15 - 03:55am (Fri) Moto3 FP2
04:10 - 04:55am (Fri) MotoGP FP2
05:10 - 05:50am (Fri) Moto2 FP2
Friday 13th/Saturday 14th October
23:00 - 23:40pm (Fri) Moto3 FP3
23:55 - 00:40am (Fri/Sat) MotoGP FP3
00:55 - 01:35am (Sat) Moto2 FP3
02:35 - 02:50am (Sat) Moto3 Q1
03:00 - 03:15am (Sat) Moto3 Q2
03:30 - 04:00am (Sat) MotoGP FP4
04:10 - 04:25am (Sat) MotoGP Q1
04:35 - 04:50am (Sat) MotoGP Q2
05:10 - 05:25am (Sat) Moto2 Q1
05:35 - 05:50am (Sat) Moto2 Q2
Saturday 14th/Sunday 15th October
23:00 - 23:10pm (Sat) Moto3 Warm Up
23:20 - 23:30pm (Sat) Moto2 Warm Up
23:40 - 00:00pm (Sat) MotoGP Warm Up
01:00am (Sun) Moto3 Race
02:20am (Sun) Moto2 Race
04:00am (Sun) MotoGP Race
|Buriram: MotoGP World Championship standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|219
|2
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP22)
|217
|(-2)
|3
|=
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|199
|(-20)
|4
|=
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP21)
|180
|(-39)
|5
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Ducati Lenovo (GP22)
|179
|(-40)
|6
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|154
|(-65)
|7
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|151
|(-68)
|8
|^3
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|131
|(-88)
|9
|˅1
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|127
|(-92)
|10
|˅1
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|122
|(-97)
|11
|˅1
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)
|112
|(-107)
|12
|=
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|101
|(-118)
|13
|^2
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|84
|(-135)
|14
|˅1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)*
|80
|(-139)
|15
|˅1
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)
|77
|(-142)
|16
|^2
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|50
|(-169)
|17
|˅1
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|49
|(-170)
|18
|˅1
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|46
|(-173)
|19
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|31
|(-188)
|20
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP21)*
|23
|(-196)
|21
|=
|Andrea Dovizioso
|ITA
|WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)
|15
|(-204)
|22
|=
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)*
|10
|(-209)
|23
|=
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|KTM Tech3 (RC16)*
|9
|(-210)
|24
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|KTM Tech3 (RC16)*
|9
|(-210)
|25
|=
|Cal Crutchlow
|GBR
|WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)
|3
|(-216)
|26
|=
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|2
|(-217)