2022 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Qualifying (1) Results

15 Oct 2022
Johann

Qualifying (1) results from the Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island, round 18 of 20 in the 2022 world championship.

PosRiderNatTeam
1Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP22)
2Alex RinsSPASuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)
3Enea BastianiniITAGresini Ducati (GP21)
4Pol EspargaroSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)
5Joan MirSPASuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)
6Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)
7Cal CrutchlowGBRWithU RNF Yamaha (YZR-M1)
8Darryn BinderRSAWithU RNF Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
9Remy GardnerAUSKTM Tech3 (RC16)*
10Fabio Di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP21)*
11Miguel OliveiraPORRed Bull KTM (RC16)
12Raul FernandezSPAKTM Tech3 (RC16)*
13Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
14Tetsuta NagashimaJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)

* Rookie

The top two riders - Johann Zarco and Alex Rins, towed to second behind the Frenchman - now progress to the Q2 pole position shootout, where they will join the ten fastest riders after third practice.

The others will start, in the above order, from 13th on the grid onwards.

Miguel Oliveira is under investigation for potentially holding up Enea Bastianini on the Italian's final lap.



MotoGP begins a three-race title showdown with Yamaha’s reigning champion Fabio Quartararo and Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia separated by just two points heading into Phillip Island.

Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro also gained ground on Quartararo in Buriram to sit 20-points drift, with Enea Bastianini (-39) and home star Jack Miller (-40) – the highest scoring rider in the last three races - also still in world championship contention.

After roller-coaster fortunes for the top three in recent rounds, the Phillip Island weather could throw up yet more turmoil during what is the first Australian MotoGP since 2019, due to previous covid restrictions.

Joan Mir is back for Suzuki, while Yamaha test rider Cal Crutchlow returns to the scene of his 2016 victory as he starts the second half of an unexpected MotoGP return at RNF.

Takaaki Nakagami remains absent after needing a skin graft on his injured hand, with countryman and Honda test rider Tetsuta Nagashima again taking his place at LCR Honda.

As with the other end of season ‘flyaways’, absent since 2019, ten of the full time riders have no prior MotoGP experience at Phillip Island: Brad Binder, Alex Marquez, Jorge Martin, Enea Bastianini and Luca Marini, plus this year’s rookies Marco Bezzecchi, Fabio di Giannantonio, Darryn Binder, Remy Gardner and Raul Fernandez.

2022 Australia MotoGP - Full race weekend schedule (UK time)

 

Thursday 12th/Friday 13th October

23:00 - 23:40pm (Thu) Moto3 FP1

23:55 - 00:40am (Thu/Fri) MotoGP FP1

00:55 - 01:35am (Fri) Moto2 FP1

03:15 - 03:55am (Fri) Moto3 FP2

04:10 - 04:55am (Fri) MotoGP FP2

05:10 - 05:50am (Fri) Moto2 FP2

Friday 13th/Saturday 14th October

23:00 - 23:40pm (Fri) Moto3 FP3

23:55 - 00:40am (Fri/Sat) MotoGP FP3

00:55 - 01:35am (Sat) Moto2 FP3 

02:35 - 02:50am (Sat) Moto3 Q1

03:00 - 03:15am (Sat) Moto3 Q2

03:30 - 04:00am (Sat) MotoGP FP4

04:10 - 04:25am (Sat) MotoGP Q1

04:35 - 04:50am (Sat) MotoGP Q2

05:10 - 05:25am (Sat) Moto2 Q1

05:35 - 05:50am (Sat) Moto2 Q2

Saturday 14th/Sunday 15th October

23:00 - 23:10pm (Sat) Moto3 Warm Up

23:20 - 23:30pm (Sat) Moto2 Warm Up

23:40 - 00:00pm (Sat) MotoGP Warm Up

01:00am (Sun) Moto3 Race

02:20am (Sun) Moto2 Race

04:00am (Sun) MotoGP Race

Buriram: MotoGP World Championship standings
Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)219 
2=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP22)217(-2)
3=Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)199(-20)
4=Enea BastianiniITAGresini Ducati (GP21)180(-39)
5=Jack MillerAUSDucati Lenovo (GP22)179(-40)
6=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)154(-65)
7=Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP22)151(-68)
8^3Miguel OliveiraPORRed Bull KTM (RC16)131(-88)
9˅1Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP22)127(-92)
10˅1Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)122(-97)
11˅1Alex RinsSPASuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)112(-107)
12=Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)101(-118)
13^2Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)84(-135)
14˅1Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)*80(-139)
15˅1Joan MirSPASuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)77(-142)
16^2Alex MarquezSPALCR Honda (RC213V)50(-169)
17˅1Pol EspargaroSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)49(-170)
18˅1Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)46(-173)
19=Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)31(-188)
20=Fabio di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP21)*23(-196)
21=Andrea DoviziosoITAWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)15(-204)
22=Darryn BinderRSAWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)*10(-209)
23=Remy GardnerAUSKTM Tech3 (RC16)*9(-210)
24=Raul FernandezSPAKTM Tech3 (RC16)*9(-210)
25=Cal CrutchlowGBRWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)3(-216)
26=Stefan BradlGERRepsol Honda (RC213V)2(-217)
 