2022 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Full Qualifying Results

Peter McLaren's picture
15 Oct 2022
Jorge Martin, MotoGP, Australian MotoGP, 15 October

Full Qualifying results and grid line-up for the Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island, round 18 of 20 in the 2022 world championship.

 
Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Full Qualifying Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP22)1'27.767s6/8355k
2Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.013s6/7346k
3Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP22)+0.186s7/8352k
4Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)+0.190s6/8347k
5Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.206s7/8347k
6Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP22)+0.240s6/8351k
7Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+0.262s7/8351k
8Jack MillerAUSDucati Lenovo (GP22)+0.349s7/8353k
9Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)*+0.418s2/8352k
10Alex RinsSPASuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)+0.774s6/7348k
11Alex MarquezSPALCR Honda (RC213V)+0.966s6/8348k
12Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)+0.998s2/7348k
 Qualifying 1:     
13Pol EspargaroSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)1'28.392s6/6344k
14Joan MirSPASuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)1'28.492s6/6347k
15Enea BastianiniITAGresini Ducati (GP21)1'28.647s3/7352k
16Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)1'28.652s6/7344k
17Cal CrutchlowGBRWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)1'28.677s5/6345k
18Darryn BinderRSAWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)*1'28.76s6/7346k
19Remy GardnerAUSKTM Tech3 (RC16)*1'28.82s6/7344k
20Fabio Di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP21)*1'28.83s6/7348k
21Miguel OliveiraPORRed Bull KTM (RC16)1'28.859s6/7341k
22Raul FernandezSPAKTM Tech3 (RC16)*1'28.966s6/8343k
23Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'29.146s6/7346k
24Tetsuta NagashimaJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)1'29.624s2/9345k

* Rookie

Official Phillip Island MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Jorge Lorenzo SPA Yamaha 1m 27.899s (2013)
Fastest race lap:
Marc Marquez SPA Honda 1m 28.108s (2013)

Jorge Martin will start the 2022 Australian MotoGP from pole position after setting a new Phillip Island lap record in qualifying.

The Pramac Ducati rider will be joined on the front row by Repsol Honda's Marc Marquez and Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia - with Bagnaia's fellow title contenders Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia) and world championship leader Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) directly behind at the head of row two.

Marquez hooked a tow behind Bagnaia for the opening run, the Honda rider then making a huge front-end save through MG while Bagnaia held provisional pole from Martin by the mid-session tyre change.

Bagnaia was again a tow truck for Marquez on the final run, while Martin went alone to snatch pole by 0.013s over Marquez.

Aleix Espargaro got a tow from team-mate Maverick Vinales to briefly reach second, before being demoted to fourth.

Home favourite Jack Miller will start from eighth.

Johann Zarco and Alex Rins fought through Q1 to reach Q2.



MotoGP begins a three-race title showdown with Yamaha’s reigning champion Fabio Quartararo and Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia separated by just two points heading into Phillip Island.

Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro also gained ground on Quartararo in Buriram to sit 20-points drift, with Enea Bastianini (-39) and home star Jack Miller (-40) – the highest scoring rider in the last three races - also still in world championship contention.

After roller-coaster fortunes for the top three in recent rounds, the Phillip Island weather could throw up yet more turmoil during what is the first Australian MotoGP since 2019, due to previous covid restrictions.

Joan Mir is back for Suzuki, while Yamaha test rider Cal Crutchlow returns to the scene of his 2016 victory as he starts the second half of an unexpected MotoGP return at RNF.

Takaaki Nakagami remains absent after needing a skin graft on his injured hand, with countryman and Honda test rider Tetsuta Nagashima again taking his place at LCR Honda.

As with the other end of season ‘flyaways’, absent since 2019, ten of the full time riders have no prior MotoGP experience at Phillip Island: Brad Binder, Alex Marquez, Jorge Martin, Enea Bastianini and Luca Marini, plus this year’s rookies Marco Bezzecchi, Fabio di Giannantonio, Darryn Binder, Remy Gardner and Raul Fernandez.

2022 Australia MotoGP - Full race weekend schedule (UK time)

 

Thursday 12th/Friday 13th October

23:00 - 23:40pm (Thu) Moto3 FP1

23:55 - 00:40am (Thu/Fri) MotoGP FP1

00:55 - 01:35am (Fri) Moto2 FP1

03:15 - 03:55am (Fri) Moto3 FP2

04:10 - 04:55am (Fri) MotoGP FP2

05:10 - 05:50am (Fri) Moto2 FP2

Friday 13th/Saturday 14th October

23:00 - 23:40pm (Fri) Moto3 FP3

23:55 - 00:40am (Fri/Sat) MotoGP FP3

00:55 - 01:35am (Sat) Moto2 FP3 

02:35 - 02:50am (Sat) Moto3 Q1

03:00 - 03:15am (Sat) Moto3 Q2

03:30 - 04:00am (Sat) MotoGP FP4

04:10 - 04:25am (Sat) MotoGP Q1

04:35 - 04:50am (Sat) MotoGP Q2

05:10 - 05:25am (Sat) Moto2 Q1

05:35 - 05:50am (Sat) Moto2 Q2

Saturday 14th/Sunday 15th October

23:00 - 23:10pm (Sat) Moto3 Warm Up

23:20 - 23:30pm (Sat) Moto2 Warm Up

23:40 - 00:00pm (Sat) MotoGP Warm Up

01:00am (Sun) Moto3 Race

02:20am (Sun) Moto2 Race

04:00am (Sun) MotoGP Race

Buriram: MotoGP World Championship standings
Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)219 
2=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP22)217(-2)
3=Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)199(-20)
4=Enea BastianiniITAGresini Ducati (GP21)180(-39)
5=Jack MillerAUSDucati Lenovo (GP22)179(-40)
6=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)154(-65)
7=Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP22)151(-68)
8^3Miguel OliveiraPORRed Bull KTM (RC16)131(-88)
9˅1Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP22)127(-92)
10˅1Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)122(-97)
11˅1Alex RinsSPASuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)112(-107)
12=Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)101(-118)
13^2Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)84(-135)
14˅1Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)*80(-139)
15˅1Joan MirSPASuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)77(-142)
16^2Alex MarquezSPALCR Honda (RC213V)50(-169)
17˅1Pol EspargaroSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)49(-170)
18˅1Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)46(-173)
19=Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)31(-188)
20=Fabio di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP21)*23(-196)
21=Andrea DoviziosoITAWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)15(-204)
22=Darryn BinderRSAWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)*10(-209)
23=Remy GardnerAUSKTM Tech3 (RC16)*9(-210)
24=Raul FernandezSPAKTM Tech3 (RC16)*9(-210)
25=Cal CrutchlowGBRWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)3(-216)
26=Stefan BradlGERRepsol Honda (RC213V)2(-217)
 