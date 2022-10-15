Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Full Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP22) 1'27.767s 6/8 355k 2 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.013s 6/7 346k 3 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP22) +0.186s 7/8 352k 4 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP) +0.190s 6/8 347k 5 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.206s 7/8 347k 6 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP22) +0.240s 6/8 351k 7 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.262s 7/8 351k 8 Jack Miller AUS Ducati Lenovo (GP22) +0.349s 7/8 353k 9 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)* +0.418s 2/8 352k 10 Alex Rins SPA Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) +0.774s 6/7 348k 11 Alex Marquez SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.966s 6/8 348k 12 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP) +0.998s 2/7 348k Qualifying 1: 13 Pol Espargaro SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 1'28.392s 6/6 344k 14 Joan Mir SPA Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1'28.492s 6/6 347k 15 Enea Bastianini ITA Gresini Ducati (GP21) 1'28.647s 3/7 352k 16 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 1'28.652s 6/7 344k 17 Cal Crutchlow GBR WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1) 1'28.677s 5/6 345k 18 Darryn Binder RSA WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)* 1'28.76s 6/7 346k 19 Remy Gardner AUS KTM Tech3 (RC16)* 1'28.82s 6/7 344k 20 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP21)* 1'28.83s 6/7 348k 21 Miguel Oliveira POR Red Bull KTM (RC16) 1'28.859s 6/7 341k 22 Raul Fernandez SPA KTM Tech3 (RC16)* 1'28.966s 6/8 343k 23 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'29.146s 6/7 346k 24 Tetsuta Nagashima JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 1'29.624s 2/9 345k

* Rookie

Official Phillip Island MotoGP records:

Best lap:

Jorge Lorenzo SPA Yamaha 1m 27.899s (2013)

Fastest race lap:

Marc Marquez SPA Honda 1m 28.108s (2013)

Jorge Martin will start the 2022 Australian MotoGP from pole position after setting a new Phillip Island lap record in qualifying.

The Pramac Ducati rider will be joined on the front row by Repsol Honda's Marc Marquez and Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia - with Bagnaia's fellow title contenders Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia) and world championship leader Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) directly behind at the head of row two.

Marquez hooked a tow behind Bagnaia for the opening run, the Honda rider then making a huge front-end save through MG while Bagnaia held provisional pole from Martin by the mid-session tyre change.

Bagnaia was again a tow truck for Marquez on the final run, while Martin went alone to snatch pole by 0.013s over Marquez.

Aleix Espargaro got a tow from team-mate Maverick Vinales to briefly reach second, before being demoted to fourth.

Home favourite Jack Miller will start from eighth.

Johann Zarco and Alex Rins fought through Q1 to reach Q2.





MotoGP begins a three-race title showdown with Yamaha’s reigning champion Fabio Quartararo and Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia separated by just two points heading into Phillip Island.



Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro also gained ground on Quartararo in Buriram to sit 20-points drift, with Enea Bastianini (-39) and home star Jack Miller (-40) – the highest scoring rider in the last three races - also still in world championship contention.



After roller-coaster fortunes for the top three in recent rounds, the Phillip Island weather could throw up yet more turmoil during what is the first Australian MotoGP since 2019, due to previous covid restrictions.



Joan Mir is back for Suzuki, while Yamaha test rider Cal Crutchlow returns to the scene of his 2016 victory as he starts the second half of an unexpected MotoGP return at RNF.



Takaaki Nakagami remains absent after needing a skin graft on his injured hand, with countryman and Honda test rider Tetsuta Nagashima again taking his place at LCR Honda.



As with the other end of season ‘flyaways’, absent since 2019, ten of the full time riders have no prior MotoGP experience at Phillip Island: Brad Binder, Alex Marquez, Jorge Martin, Enea Bastianini and Luca Marini, plus this year’s rookies Marco Bezzecchi, Fabio di Giannantonio, Darryn Binder, Remy Gardner and Raul Fernandez.



2022 Australia MotoGP - Full race weekend schedule (UK time)

Thursday 12th/Friday 13th October

23:00 - 23:40pm (Thu) Moto3 FP1

23:55 - 00:40am (Thu/Fri) MotoGP FP1

00:55 - 01:35am (Fri) Moto2 FP1

03:15 - 03:55am (Fri) Moto3 FP2

04:10 - 04:55am (Fri) MotoGP FP2

05:10 - 05:50am (Fri) Moto2 FP2

Friday 13th/Saturday 14th October

23:00 - 23:40pm (Fri) Moto3 FP3

23:55 - 00:40am (Fri/Sat) MotoGP FP3

00:55 - 01:35am (Sat) Moto2 FP3

02:35 - 02:50am (Sat) Moto3 Q1

03:00 - 03:15am (Sat) Moto3 Q2

03:30 - 04:00am (Sat) MotoGP FP4

04:10 - 04:25am (Sat) MotoGP Q1

04:35 - 04:50am (Sat) MotoGP Q2

05:10 - 05:25am (Sat) Moto2 Q1

05:35 - 05:50am (Sat) Moto2 Q2

Saturday 14th/Sunday 15th October

23:00 - 23:10pm (Sat) Moto3 Warm Up

23:20 - 23:30pm (Sat) Moto2 Warm Up

23:40 - 00:00pm (Sat) MotoGP Warm Up

01:00am (Sun) Moto3 Race

02:20am (Sun) Moto2 Race

04:00am (Sun) MotoGP Race